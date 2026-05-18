₹6trn gone! Sensex falls 900pts intraday; oil, rupee keep investors on edge

Stock market crash today reasons: Indian stock market indices opened sharply lower on Monday as the West Asia war dented investors' risk appetite and deepened economic headwinds. As of 9:25 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 790 points, or 1.04 per cent, to trade at 74,450. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index was traded 245 points, or 1.04 per cent lower at 23,400.

The 30-share pack made a low of 74,345.92, down 931 points, or 1.23 per cent in early morning deals, while the NSE Nifty touched a low of 23,321.60, 323 points, or 1.3 per cent.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in the red, barring the Nifty IT (up 0.5 per cent). The Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Realty were down more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index was 1.3 per cent to quote at 53,000.

The broader market indices moved in line with the frontline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 1.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 1.45 per cent.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 6 per cent to 19.92, indicating heightened volatility in the markets in the coming sessions.

The early morning losses erased the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by ₹6 trillion. The all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹454 trillion, down from Friday's ₹460 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

Oil prices: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the West Asia war appeared ​to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant ​in the UAE came under attack. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 per cent to $110.70 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate was up 1.75 per cent at $107.26. India is the world's third-largest crude importer.

Rupee at record low: The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low in the morning. The ??rupee fell ‌to 96.18 per dollar, down ??0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350. Rupee is Asia's worst performing currency so far in 2026, ‌declining 5.5 per cent since the West Asia war on February ??28.

Trump remark on Iran: Reports aid that US ‌President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned Iran to "get moving, fast," raising fears of further escalation in West Asia and potential disruptions to global oil supplies. he wrote: "the clock is ticking" for Iran and warned there "won't be anything left" if action was not taken soon, adding that "Time is of the essence!"

FII selling: Foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Indian equities, withdrawing ₹27,048 crore so far this month. With this, total outflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the equity market have reached ₹2.2 lakh crore in 2026, higher than the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire 2025, according to data with the NSDL.

FPIs were net sellers in all months of 2026, except February. They withdrew ₹35,962 crore in January before turning net buyers in February, when they invested ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months. In March, they pulled out a record ₹1.17 lakh crore. In April, the net outflows stood at ₹60,847 crore.