Stock market crash today: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled 3 per cent each today in early morning deals as the conflict in the Middle East entered the tenth day, driving crude oil prices higher. The BSE Sensex was down 2,460 points, or 3.1 percent, at 76,449. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index crashed 727 points, or 3 percent, to quote, at 23,715 in the early few minutes of the trade.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank index showing a cut of nearly 6 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, which was down 4.3 per cent. The Nifty Bank index plunged 2,192 points, or 3.8 per cent, to 55,591.

The broader markets mirrored the frontline indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost more than 3.5 per cent each.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked more than 21 per cent to go past 24, indicating heightened nervousness among traders and investors.

From the Nifty 50 pack, only two stocks -- ONGC and Coal India were trading in the green. IndiGo was the top loser as it dived more than 8 per cent, followed by SBI, Shriram Finance, TMPV, and Maruti Suzuki falling more than 5 per cent each.

Stock market crash: Key reasons why Sensex, Nifty down today

Oil tops $100: Oil prices have jumped after major producers in the Middle East slashed their output due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has jumped more than 20 per cent to above $115 a barrel. This is the first time since July 2022 that oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and the crude price remains high. The market will price in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up, whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not.

ALSO READ: BPCL, HCPL, IOC sink up to 8% as oil prices soar past $110/barrel Rupee at record low: The rupee plummeted 46 paise to near its all-time intra-day low of 92.28 against the US dollar today as global crude oil prices shot up and the greenback strengthened amid the worsening situation in the Middle East. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 99.64.

Earlier on Friday, rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar to close at 91.82. Global markets fall: In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index too fell sharply. Kospi index plunged 9 per cent while Nikkei 225 slid more than 6 per cent. Taiwan's TWSE was down more than 5 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 fell 3.3 per cent and the Hang Seng index declined more than 2.5 per cent. ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETFs trade with mid gains amid geopolitical uncertainty On Friday, US stocks closed lower amid rising concerns over surging oil prices and weaker-than-expected jobs data. The Dow fell 453 points or 0.95 per cent to post its worst week since April. The S&P 500 fell 1.33 per cent and the tech-heavyweight Nasdaq lost 1.59 per cent. FII selling: A big surge in FII outflows and a crash at the domestic equity market put further pressure in the local unit, forex traders said. A big surge in FIIs outflows amid falling rupee is also keeping markets under pressure. In the previous week, they sold equities worth ₹21,831 crore (₹3,295.64 crore on Monday; ₹8,752.65 crore on Wednesday; ₹3,752.52 crore on Thursday; and ₹6,030.38 crore on Friday). Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained the net buyers as they picked equities