Sensex falls 900pts intraday, Nifty at 23,850; oil surge among key reasons

From the 30-share Sensex pack, only five stocks traded in positive territory, with Bajaj Finance surging more than 3 per cent on the back of Q4 results. Eternal, IndiGo, UltraTech Cement, M&M, and Axis Bank dropped more than 2 per cent each.

The sharp fall erased the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies by more than ₹3 trillion to ₹464 trillion. The all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹468.2 trillion in the previous session.

Stock markets crash: Key reasons why Sensex, Nifty is down today

Oil prices above $120: Brent ‌crude rose to $120 per barrel amid growing concerns over a prolonged US blockade on Iranian exports. US President Donald Trump has said that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue until Iran agrees to a nuclear deal with Washington. This is the highest levels since mid-2022. India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its energy needs and relies heavily on supplies from West Asia, is among the most vulnerable to the energy shock.

Fed keeps interest rates steady: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday. The Fed said in its policy statement said, "Inflation is elevated, in part reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices." This marks a shift from previous language saying that inflation was just "somewhat" elevated. The statement added that developments in the West Asia are contributing to a high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct, said that the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady reflects a central bank firmly in ‘wait-and-watch’ mode, as inflation remains stubbornly above its 2 per cent target despite a resilient labor market. This cautious pause signals that rate cuts are not on the immediate horizon.

READ | Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed on May 1? "For Indian equity markets, the pause provides measured relief, easing FPI outflow pressure, supporting rupee stability, and keeping import costs in check. However, with global rate cuts delayed, markets may stay range-bound in the near term," he said.

Rupee breaches 95 mark: The Indian rupee hit a record low close as rising crude oil prices and a surging US dollar weighed on the domestic currency. Rupee breached the 95 per dollar mark for the first time since March 30 and hit a low of 95.23. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 98.96. Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst, commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said that higher oil prices are significantly increasing India’s import bill and inflation risks, limiting any meaningful recovery in the rupee. The trend remains weak, with the currency consistently facing selling pressure on rebounds, indicating a lack of strong support at higher levels.

FII selling: Foreign investors have pulled more than $20 billion out of Indian equities in the first four ​months of 2026, surpassing last year's record annual ​exit. The bulk of the selling of $19 billion has come since the Iran war started, as per NSDL data. Last year, the outflows stood at $18.9 billion. Nifty technical: Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments, said that though Wednesday’s upswing evolved on anticipated lines, testing 24,350, the turn lower thereof signals that markets have not come out of the bearish structure yet. Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments, said that though Wednesday’s upswing evolved on anticipated lines, testing 24,350, the turn lower thereof signals that markets have not come out of the bearish structure yet.

"We will retain the downside marker at 24,050 region with upswing hopes limited to 24250, for the day," he said.