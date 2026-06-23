Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 came under broad-based selling pressure on Tuesday, extending their intraday losses. The Sensex fell 722 points, or 0.94 per cent, to an intraday low of 76,371.70. The Nifty 50 mirrored the decline, slipping 241 points, or 1 per cent, to touch a day's low of 23,862.65.

As of 2:20 PM, the 30-share Sensex traded with a cut of 615 points or 0.80 per cent at 76,479. The Nifty 50 was at 23,896, down 204 points, or 0.85 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, only four counter traded in the green -- Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Maruti. Tata Steel, TCS, Infosys, Adani Ports and BEL were down more than 2 per cent each.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma traded in the green, up 1.07 per cent. The losses were led by Nifty Metal, which tumbled 3.5 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, down 1.45 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Today's fall wiped more than ₹3.5 trillion in investor wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed stood at ₹476 trillion, down from the previous session's all India market capitalisation of ₹479.71 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

Weak global cues: Asian markets came under heavy selling pressure as Asian markets came under heavy selling pressure as South Korea's KOSPI plunged 10 per cent after a record rally. The decline was led by index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which fell over 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 3.55 per cent.

Notably, the sentiment across Asian markets weakened after a decline in the US technology stocks and caution ahead of Micron Technology’s earnings, which investors are closely tracking for cues on AI-driven chip demand. On Monday, Nasdaq Composite fell 351.33 points or 1.32 per cent to 26,166.60 amid a sell-off in technology stocks.

Sell-off in IT, metal stocks: The The Nifty IT fell more than 2 per cent. Heavyweights like TCS, Infosys and Wipro were down 3 per cent each. In the past four trading days, Nifty IT index has slipped 6 per cent, as Accenture narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast and issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance. In three weeks, the IT index has tanked 13 per cent.

The Nifty Metal index lost more than 3.5 per cent in intraday. It was the top sector loser. Jatin Gedia, VP-Technical Research at Teji Mandi said that the Metal index is undergoing a consolidation phase which is along expected lines after a stellar outperformance.

Fed rate hike fears: Globally markets will be keenly watching the Fed commentary after the FOMC meeting on July 28-29, which is significant in the context of high inflation in the US and the 10-year yield remaining firm at around 4.5 per cent. Rising yields are negative for equity markets.

Weak monsoon: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the concern now is the poor monsoon, so far this season. The deficit now is huge at 42.2 per cent. He said that these are early days and the deficit may be compensated. But if the feared super El Niño leads to sharp shortfall in monsoon, it can be negative for growth and inflation. Poor monsoon can impact rural demand and sectors like FMCG. Therefore, the progress of the monsoon has to be watched.

Expiry day, technical view: Today is the Nifty 50's weekly expiry. Markets usually see higher trading volumes on expiry day, leading to sharp swings on both sides due to rollover. According to Axis Securities, Nifty 50 -formed a Doji candlestick on Monday, reflecting indecision among traders near the upper band of the falling channel that has been in place since April 21. The market appears to be pausing after the recent rally as participants await fresh triggers. For the bulls to regain control, the index needs a decisive close above last week's high of 24,200. A breakout above this level could open the doors for a move towards 24,300 and 24,454, where the 200-day EMA is placed. On the downside, 24,000 will act as the first line of defence, followed by Friday's low near 23,900. From a positional perspective, the bullish gap between 23,818 and 23,645 remains intact and should act as a crucial support zone.