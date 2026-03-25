Stock Market Holiday: The Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in observance of Ram Navami.

Trading and settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be suspended on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.

Regular trading is set to resume on Friday, March 27, 2026. Following this holiday, the market features one more scheduled closure this month for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Stock Market Holidays 2026

Date Day Holiday Mar 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti Apr 3 Friday Good Friday Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28 Thursday Bakri Id June 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb/Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Commodity market schedule

While the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will follow a split session. The morning session will be closed, but trading will resume for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Stock market standard trading hours

Under normal circumstances, Indian stock exchanges operate Monday through Friday. The main trading session runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on weekends and designated public holidays.

How will markets open today?

Indian equities are expected to open strong amid hopes of de-escalation of the West Asia conflict. At 8:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,032, up 103 points or 0.45 per cent.

Asian markets rallied in early trade after US President Donald Trump suggested productive discussions regarding a resolution to hostilities with Iran. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi surged around 3 per cent each, while Chinese indices also posted gains. Although Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, US stock futures turned positive overnight following reports of a proposed peace plan.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.

Brent crude fell sharply after reports suggested that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal.