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Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed on May 1? find out here

Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed on May 1? find out here

Besides the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays, Indian equity markets are set to observe two public holidays in May 2026 - May 1 for Maharashtra Day, and May 28 for Bakri Id

Stock market holiday

| Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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Indian Stock Market holidays 2026: The Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading on Friday, May 1, 2026, on account of Maharashtra Day, which marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra, where the stock exchanges are based. 
 
Trading and settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will remain suspended on both the BSE, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to exchange data.
 
Markets will resume regular trading on Monday, May 4, 2026. Under normal circumstances, Indian stock exchanges operate from Monday to Friday, with the main trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. The markets remain closed on weekends and designated public holidays.
 

Will MCX remain open on March 31?

While the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate in a split session. The morning session, typically between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, will remain closed, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Indian stock market holidays in 2026

Besides the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays, Indian equity markets are set to observe two public holidays in May 2026 – May 1 for Maharashtra Day, and May 28 for Bakri Id., according to exchange data.

Here is the complete list of Indian stock market holidays in 2026: 

Source: NSE
 

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Topics : stock market trading share market Trading Holidays BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Markets

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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