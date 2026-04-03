Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock markets are closed today, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday. All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment, are suspended for the day.

The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed for the entire session.

Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on Monday, April 6, 2026.

This month, markets will also remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, in observance of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti.

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian bourses operate Monday through Friday, with the primary trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, following a 15-minute pre-open window at 9:00 AM.

Here is the complete list of Indian stock market holidays in 2026:

Source: NSE

Global markets update

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday amid reports that Iran and Oman are working on a protocol to “monitor transit” through the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of a partial reopening of the vital shipping route.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.34 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 2.73 per cent, while China's CSI 300 index was down 0.35 per cent. The Australian and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter weekend.

US markets staged a late-session rebound on Thursday to end the holiday-shortened week largely higher, even as oil prices surged and investors assessed the latest developments around the West Asia war. The S&P 500 rose 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.13 per cent. The US stock market will remain closed in observance of Good Friday.

Indian market recap, April 2

Indian equity markets defied the muted global cues and a sharp spike in crude oil prices to settle Thursday's session with moderate gains. The rupee surged on Thursday, posting its biggest single-day gain in over 12 years after the RBI announced measures to curb speculative activity. It remained volatile, trading between 92.83 and 93.66 per dollar amid active hedging by market participants.

The BSE Sensex rose 185.23 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 73,319.55, after hitting an intraday low of 71,545.81. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty gained 33.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,713.10, with an intraday low of 22,182.55.

However, in the broader markets, the NSE Midcap 100 index fell 0.26 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.38 per cent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the top gainer, rising 2.60 per cent, followed by Realty at 1.07 per cent. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Metal, and Private Bank indices also settled in the green.

On the other hand, Nifty Auto, Media, Pharma, PSU Bank, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and Chemicals indices ended lower.