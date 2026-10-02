Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today for Gandhi Jayanti

The Indian stock market is closed on October 2 (Friday) for Gandhi Jayanti. All segments, including equity, derivatives and SLB, will be closed for trading today. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed for both morning and evening sessions.

Notably, Both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will se no trading activity for three consecutive days in October, from Friday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 4. While Oct. 3 and 4 are regular weekend closures, Oct. 2 is an official trading holiday.

Stock market holiday: Will the stock market be closed on other days in October?

According to the official stock market holiday list, there are two days in October when traders will not be able to buy or sell shares. After Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the market will be closed on October 20 for Dussehra.

The remaining market holidays are Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24, and Christmas on December 25.

Apart from these scheduled holidays and regular weekend closures, the NSE and BSE will operate as usual on trading days.

Stock market timings:

The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

When will stock market open?

Trading on both the benchmark exchanges BSE and NSE will resume on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Stock market closing on Thursday