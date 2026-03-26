Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today, March 26, for Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: The Indian equity markets are shut today, March 26, 2026, in observance of Ram Navami. Trading and settlement operations across the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—including equity, derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments—will remain suspended for the day.

Regular market activity is scheduled to resume on Friday, March 27. Investors should note that this is the penultimate market holiday for the month, with the final scheduled closure for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Stock market holidays 2026

Date Day Holiday Mar 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti Apr 3 Friday Good Friday Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28 Thursday Bakri Id Jun 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian bourses operate Monday through Friday, with the primary trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, following a 15-minute pre-open window at 9:00 AM.

Commodity market update

READ | Bank holidays March 2026: Banks to remain closed for next 4 days, know why The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day. However, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate on a split-session basis: while the morning session is cancelled, trading will resume for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Global Stock Market Performance

Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Thursday as uncertainty persisted over the West Asia situation. Iran signalled it is not open to direct negotiations with the United States (US), even as it evaluates a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, according to reports. As of the last check, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.03 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.54 percent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.68 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.63 per cent.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the ongoing exchange of messages through intermediaries should not be seen as formal talks with Washington, Reuters reported. Earlier, Iranian state media indicated that Tehran may reject the US ceasefire proposal and has put forward its own conditions.

Despite these developments, US markets ended higher on Wednesday after reports suggested that Iran’s leadership is reviewing the American proposal. The S&P 500 rose 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.77 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.66 per cent. However, US futures edged lower, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.2 per cent each, while Dow futures slipped 0.2 per cent.

Indian Share Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices extended gains for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by easing crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump reiterated ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

The Nifty 50 climbed 1.72 per cent, or 392.7 points, to close at 23,306.45, while the Sensex advanced 1.63 per cent, or 1,205 points, to settle at 75,273.45.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices rising 2.30 per cent and 2.59 per cent, respectively.