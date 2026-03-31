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Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today, March 31, for Mahavir Jayanti

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today, March 31, for Mahavir Jayanti

All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the NSE, including equities, derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment, are suspended for the day

stock market, BSE

stock market, BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

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Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets are closed today, March 31, 2026, on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment, are suspended for the day. Normal market operations will resume on Wednesday, April 1.
 
The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed during the morning session but will reopen for trading in the evening session. 
 
Markets will also remain closed this week on Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday.

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian bourses operate Monday through Friday, with the primary trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, following a 15-minute pre-open window at 9:00 AM. 

Here is the complete list of Indian stock market holidays in 2026:

 
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Source: NSE
 

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Global markets update

Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday, led by declines in South Korea, as rising crude oil prices and the ongoing Middle East conflict kept investors on edge. US President Donald Trump escalated tensions on Monday, warning that the US could target Iran’s electricity infrastructure, oil fields, and Kharg Island if the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed and no peace agreement is reached.
 
Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading almost flat with positive bias. 
 
US stock indices ended mostly lower, extending their losing streak, while oil prices continued to rise as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Trump on the Iran conflict. The S&P 500 fell 0.39 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.73 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat.

Indian market recap, March 30

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, settled deep in the red on Monday, March 30, as the West Asia conflict entered its fifth week, with no signs of de-escalation. Monday, the monthly Nifty expiry and the final trading session of FY2026, saw heightened volatility as traders rolled over F&O positions.
 
The BSE Sensex dropped 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent to close at 71,947.55, near the day’s low, after hitting an intraday low of 71,774.13. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty fell 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent to 22,331.40, with an intraday low of 22,283.85.
 
In the broader markets, the NSE Midcap 100 index fell 2.68 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 2.66 per cent. 
 
All sectoral indices settled in red, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services as top laggards. 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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