Stock Market holiday: Indian stock markets are closed today, May 1, 2026, on account of Maharashtra Day.

All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, equity derivatives, Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB), and interest rate derivatives, will remain shut for the day.

The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed for the morning session (9 AM to 5 PM), while it will remain open for the evening session (5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM).

Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on Monday, May 4, 2026.

This month, markets will have one more trading holiday on May 28, 2026, in observance of Bakri Id.

Most major Asian equity markets are closed on May 1 in observance of Labour Day, including those in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

European markets are also shut for the holiday, with exchanges in France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Poland, among others, not trading today.

However, stock markets in the UK and the US are open and will resume trading at their usual time.

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian bourses operate Monday through Friday, with the primary trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, following a 15-minute pre-open window at 9:00 AM.

Here is the complete list of Indian Stock Market Holidays in 2026: Source: NSE Upcoming Q4 results Jindal Steel, Zen Technologie, Ramkrishna Forgings, Filatex India, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection, KRM Ayurveda, Magnus Steel and Infra, and Kinetic Trust will announce their quarterly results on May 1. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Avenue Supermarts, APL Apollo Tubes, Central Depository Services, Netweb Technologies, India Shelter and Finance Corporation, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Epigral, Rhetan TMT, SMC Global Securities, IKIO Technologies, Monolithisch India, and Swastika Investmart, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings on Saturday, May 2.

Stock Market recap - April 30

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, settled sharply lower on Thursday, April 30, as a surge in oil prices and hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 76,913.5, after hitting an intraday low of 76,258. The NSE Nifty dropped 180 points or 0.74 per cent to 23,997.55, with an intraday low of 23,796.85.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell around 1 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.48 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT and Pharma, all other indices settled in the red. The Nifty Metal index fell 2.12 per cent, followed by FMCG, PSU Bank, Realty, and Consumer Durables, down over 1 per cent each. Among others, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, Media, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas settled lower.