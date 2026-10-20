Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut for trading today due to Dussehra

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, October 20, on account of : The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, October 20, on account of Dussehra . All segments, including equity, derivatives and SLB, are shut for trading today.

Trading will now resume for Dalal Street after a one-day hiatus on Wednesday, October 21.

Meanwhile, in the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be shut for trade in the morning session but open for the evening session from 5 PM onwards.

Stock market holidays in October

According to the stock market holiday calendar available on NSE, Indian bourses are shut for just two days in October apart from the usual weekend holidays. The first holiday this month was on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, while the second holiday is on October 20 for Dussehra.

Upcoming stock market holidays

Dalal Street will remain shut for trade on three other occasions this year, namely Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24, and Christmas on December 25.

How did markets move on Monday?

It was a brutal day for the stock market bulls on Monday as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over 1 per cent, with the selloff also engulfing the broader markets. READ MORE

BSE barometer Sensex closed 876 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 73,780. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 lost 257 points or 1.11 per cent to settle the day at 22,888.95. During the intraday trade, both indices lost over 1.3 per cent.

The broader market sentiment also remained weak as the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices lost 1.01 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.

"Indian equities came under renewed selling pressure, reversing the recent recovery as weak global cues and selling in private banks and IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Crude oil prices eased after the US waived key sanctions linked to Russia, raising expectations of increased Russian fuel supplies to the global market. However, crude prices remained elevated, with geopolitical tensions continuing to influence the outlook," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.