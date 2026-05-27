Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 28 for Bakri Id

Stock market holiday: Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty50 — will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id.

Trading and settlement on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including the equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, will remain suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Friday, May 29, 2026. The next stock market holiday after this will be on June 26, 2026, for Muharram.

Stock market holiday list for 2026

Date Day Holiday May 28 Thursday Bakri Id June 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Commodity markets

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, but trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for the entire day.

Standard trading hours

On regular trading days, Indian equity markets operate from Monday to Friday between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, with the pre-open session running from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM.

Market recap

At close, the Nifty50 fell 118 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 23,913.7, while the Sensex declined 479.26 points or 0.63 per cent to 76,009.7.

Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers on the Nifty50.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 settled 0.54 per cent higher after scaling a fresh intraday high, while the SmallCap index gained 0.35 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty Consumer Durables, Financial Services, and Private Bank declined the most, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Chemical outperformed.

The US strikes were conducted to protect American troops from Iranian forces, according to US Central Command, even as negotiations between the two sides continued.

Source: BSE