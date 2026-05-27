Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 28 for Bakri Id
Stock market holiday: Sensex and Nifty50 will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026 for Bakri Id
SI Reporter Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Stock market holiday: Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty50 — will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id.
Trading and settlement on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including the equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, will remain suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Friday, May 29, 2026. The next stock market holiday after this will be on June 26, 2026, for Muharram.
Stock market holiday list for 2026
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|May 28
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|June 26
|Friday
|Muharram
|Sept 14
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Oct 2
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Oct 20
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|Nov 10
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|Nov 24
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|Dec 25
|Friday
|Christmas
Source: BSE
Commodity markets
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, but trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for the entire day.
Standard trading hours
On regular trading days, Indian equity markets operate from Monday to Friday between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, with the pre-open session running from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM.
Also Read
Market recap
Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday after the US launched fresh defensive strikes in southern Iran, dampening hopes for a peace deal.
At close, the Nifty50 fell 118 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 23,913.7, while the Sensex declined 479.26 points or 0.63 per cent to 76,009.7.
Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers on the Nifty50.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 settled 0.54 per cent higher after scaling a fresh intraday high, while the SmallCap index gained 0.35 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty Consumer Durables, Financial Services, and Private Bank declined the most, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Chemical outperformed.
The US strikes were conducted to protect American troops from Iranian forces, according to US Central Command, even as negotiations between the two sides continued.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:40 AM IST