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Home / Markets / News / Long weekend ahead: BSE, NSE to remain shut on April 3 for Good Friday

Long weekend ahead: BSE, NSE to remain shut on April 3 for Good Friday

Stock market holidays 2026: April has one more market holiday lined up on April 14, 2026, for Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

Stock market holidays 2026

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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Stock Market holiday 2026: Investors and traders will get a long weekend as Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday. Since the market holiday on Friday is immediately followed by the standard weekend closure on Saturday (April 4) and Sunday (April 5), regular trading and settlement operations will only resume on Monday, April 6. 
Trading and settlement across the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments—will remain suspended for the day.  April has one more market holiday lined up on April 14, 2026, for Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti.
 

Stock Market Holiday List for 2026

Date Day Holiday
Apr 3 Friday Good Friday
Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day
May 28 Thursday Bakri Id
Jun 26 Friday Muharram
Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi
Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra
Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada
Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian markets operate from Monday to Friday, with trading hours between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, following a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM.

Commodity markets shut

Commodity exchanges Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain closed for the entire day on April 3.

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Indian equities were trading lower on Thursday as investors turned cautious following fresh geopolitical tensions. 
At 11:38 AM, the Nifty50 was at 22,221.1, down 458 points (2.02 per cent), while the Sensex fell 1,422 points (1.95 per cent) to 71,711.7. 
The decline came after US President Donald Trump warned of intensified action against Iran in the coming weeks, dampening hopes of a near-term resolution to the West Asia conflict. The mixed signals on ongoing talks further unsettled market sentiment. 
Among stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical, IndiGo, and Eternal were the top losers on the Nifty50.

Volatility spikes, broader markets underperform

The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, jumped 6.36 per cent to 26.6, indicating rising nervousness among investors. 
Broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling over 2 per cent each. 
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performer, declining over 3 per cent.

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Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Holidays Good Friday

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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