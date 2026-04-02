Stock Market holiday 2026: Investors and traders will get a long weekend as Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday. Since the market holiday on Friday is immediately followed by the standard weekend closure on Saturday (April 4) and Sunday (April 5), regular trading and settlement operations will only resume on Monday, April 6.

Trading and settlement across the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments—will remain suspended for the day. April has one more market holiday lined up on April 14, 2026, for Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Stock Market Holiday List for 2026

Date Day Holiday Apr 3 Friday Good Friday Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28 Thursday Bakri Id Jun 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Standard trading hours

Under normal conditions, Indian markets operate from Monday to Friday, with trading hours between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, following a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM.

Commodity markets shut

Commodity exchanges Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain closed for the entire day on April 3.

Markets under pressure ahead of holiday

Indian equities were trading lower on Thursday as investors turned cautious following fresh geopolitical tensions.

At 11:38 AM, the Nifty50 was at 22,221.1, down 458 points (2.02 per cent), while the Sensex fell 1,422 points (1.95 per cent) to 71,711.7.

The decline came after US President Donald Trump warned of intensified action against Iran in the coming weeks, dampening hopes of a near-term resolution to the West Asia conflict. The mixed signals on ongoing talks further unsettled market sentiment.

Among stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical, IndiGo, and Eternal were the top losers on the Nifty50.

Volatility spikes, broader markets underperform

The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, jumped 6.36 per cent to 26.6, indicating rising nervousness among investors.

Broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling over 2 per cent each.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performer, declining over 3 per cent.

Crude oil surges on geopolitical tensions

Crude oil prices spiked after Trump’s comments, with Brent crude rising 5.8 per cent to around $107 per barrel, amid concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.