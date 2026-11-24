Stock market holiday today, November 24: Stock markets are closed for trading today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab. 2026). The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

The commodities market, however, will see partial operations. As per the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), it will not open for the morning session (9:00 AM onwards), but will allow trading in the evening session from 5:00 PM onwards.

List of trading holidays 2026

Gurpurab 2026 is the second last stock market holiday of 2026. After this, the next market holiday will fall on Friday, December 25, 2026, on account of Christmas. NSE, BSE, MCX, and currency markets will remain closed for trading that day.

Stock market timings and list of market holidays 2026

On a usual day, equity trades on the NSE and BSE open for a regular trading session at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9.00 AM.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE However, because of the holiday, no equity or equity-derivative transactions will take place during these hours tomorrow. Notably, commodities activity on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will see a partial operation: while the morning session remains closed, MCX will allow trading in the evening session as usual from 5:00 PM. onwards.

Market holiday: What investors need to know

Investors should note that all standard trading segments (equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing) will be non-operational on both major exchanges tomorrow. Orders placed ahead may get carried over to the next business day. With MCX’s evening session still open, commodities traders should verify timings and segment status.

Stock market recap Earlier on Monday, Benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex crashing 1,484 points and the Nifty sliding below 25,350, dragged by bank stocks and profit-taking after a two-day rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99 despite a positive beginning. During the day, it dropped 1,523.83 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 82,395.88. Normal trading will resume on the next business day under normal market hours.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.

Stock investors' wealth eroded by ₹5.19 trillion as Sensex crashed 1,484 points on profit-taking after a two-day rally. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by ₹5,19,829.82 crore to ₹5,08,98,444.87 crore.