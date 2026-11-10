Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed for Diwali-Balipratipada

Stock market holiday today: The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Trading on both the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) and the BSE will remain suspended for the day across the equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

The next trading session will resume on Wednesday, November 11, at 9:15 AM.

Trading in the commodity derivatives segment will also remain suspended during the morning session. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM.

Stock market next holidays 2026

According to the stock market holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE, Indian stock markets will remain closed for two more trading days in 2026, apart from regular weekend holidays.

Markets will remain shut on November 24 (Tuesday) on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The exchanges will also remain closed on December 25 (Friday) for Christmas.

Stock market on Monday: Recap

Earlier on Monday, markets witnessed a largely range-bound session, taking a breather after the sharp seven-session rally. The consolidation remained orderly, with the benchmark indices holding on to most of their recent gains and ending marginally higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65. During the day, it advanced 340.01 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 81,339.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65.

On the sectoral front, pharma and select financial stocks outperformed, supported by stock-specific buying and encouraging earnings. IT stocks remained under pressure, while metals and other cyclical segments witnessed profit-taking. Broader markets also remained subdued, with midcap and smallcap indices showing limited movement, indicating some moderation in market breadth following the recent rally.

Ajit Mishra, senior VP, research at Religare Broking, said that among the key factors, investors appeared to consolidate positions after the sharp upmove of the previous week. Foreign investor participation continued to provide support, with overseas investors having infused over $4.1 billion into Indian equities so far in November. Brent crude hovered around $98 per barrel, while easing concerns over further escalation in West Asia offered some comfort. However, weakness in global technology stocks and uncertainty surrounding the broader geopolitical and economic outlook continued to warrant caution.