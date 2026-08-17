Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets rise; US-Iran tension in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 17, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50's performance, was trading slightly lower in early deals amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,438, down 30 points.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Monday morning as traders unwound their bets on US rate hikes following softer economic data. South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 2.42 per cent and 1.4 per cent higher.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.2 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.28 per cent.

Brent crude prices rose on concern about the direction of geopolitical tension in West Asia as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon. The October futures were quoted at $88.81 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.55 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

In the SME IPO segment, three initial public offers are entering the second day of subscription. These are Technocrats Plasma Systems, ENS Enterprises, and Skytech Infinite Platform IPOs.

Credent Connect IPO will open for subscription for the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.90 crore.

IPO Listing Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Dhoot Transmission was hinting at a 30 per cent listing gain, and Molbio Diagnostics’ GMP was indicating a listing gain of 14.17 per cent.