Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,250; Paytm shares fall 1% post block deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Aug 18, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices rose on concern over tension in West Asia. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 260 points or 0.33 per cent to 77,468.44 and the Nifty50 was down 52.90 points or 0.22 per cent to 24,234.75. Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, and Max Healthcare Institute were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty declined the most, while the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Pharma outperformed.
IPO Today
Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription on Tuesday.
Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription for the second day.
In the SME IPO segment, three initial public offers are entering the final day of subscription. These are Technocrats Plasma Systems, ENS Enterprises, and Skytech Infinite Platform IPOs.
IPO Listing Today
On Tuesday, Milky Mist Dairy Food will debut on the exchanges. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) was hinting at a 14.1 per cent listing gain.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT top loser
Stock Market LIVE: Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT was the top loser as it slipped more than 1 per cent at open.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Midcap 100 slips 0.34%
Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.09 per cent.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers
Stock Market LIVE: Take a look at the top gainers and losers from the benchmark Sensex index at open.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 around 24,250
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index slipped 41.40 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 24,246.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 274 points
Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday as crude prices crept higher and bond yields rose. The Sensex fell 274 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 77,454.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,223 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index slipped 64 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 24,223 in pre-open.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 309 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 309.19 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 77,418 in pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 6 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.66, compared to Monday's close of 95.60 a dollar.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US will bomb Oman if it gets in way, threatens Trump
Stock Market LIVE: While the ceasefire agreement expires without a peace deal between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman as itcooperates with Iran to manage shipping at the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, Jio Financial, SpiceJet, Swiggy, Netweb, Lenskart shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: One 97 Communication (Paytm), Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet, Swiggy, Netweb Technologies, and Lenskart Solutions shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Market news Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Brent crude US-Iran tensions IPOs SME IPOs Global stock markets stock markets
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:00 AM IST