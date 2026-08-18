Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,250; Paytm shares fall 1% post block deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Aug 18, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices rose on concern over tension in West Asia. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 260 points or 0.33 per cent to 77,468.44 and the Nifty50 was down 52.90 points or 0.22 per cent to 24,234.75. Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, and Max Healthcare Institute were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty declined the most, while the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Pharma outperformed.

IPO Today

Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription for the second day.

In the SME IPO segment, three initial public offers are entering the final day of subscription. These are Technocrats Plasma Systems, ENS Enterprises, and Skytech Infinite Platform IPOs.

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