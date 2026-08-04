Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts trade mixed; Brent crude near $84

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early performance indicator of the Nifty50 , was trading slightly lower on Tuesday morning. The futures were quoted at 24,637, down 14 points.

On the domestic front, investors may remain on the sidelines as they await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed tensions between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.82 per cent and 0.15 per cent lower, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX was up 1.14 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 1.32 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.13 per cent higher.

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday morning after US President Donald Trump said that the current negotiation is the last chance for Iran to secure a favourable agreement to end the war. The August futures were quoted at $84.45, up 0.81 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.56 per cent and 1.83 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, ASK Automotive, Avalon Technologies, BASF India, Bharat Bijlee, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Capillary Technologies India, Castrol India, Deepak Nitrite, Dredging Corporation of India, EIH Associated Hotels, Elantas Beck India, Emami, Godrej Properties, Graphite India, Greaves Cotton, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Foods, Kalyan Jewellers India, KSB, C.E. Info Systems, Marico, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Metro Brands, Metropolis Healthcare, Morepen Laboratories, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NHPC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Protean eGov Technologies, PTC India, RITES, R Systems International, Keystone Realtors, Safari Industries India, Sanofi India, Saregama India, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Land and Assets, Sheela Foam, Sundram Fasteners, Symphony, Tata Investment Corporation, Timken India, United Breweries, United Foodbrands, Ugro Capital, UNO Minda, Vaibhav Global, Ventive Hospitality, VRL Logistics, Welspun Enterprises, Wonderla Holidays, Zydus Wellness

IPO Today

Aegeus Technologies ' initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹23.71 crore.