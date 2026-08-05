Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open ahead of RBI rate decision; Asia markets rise

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index, as risk sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington and Tehran could reach a deal soon. The futures were quoted at 24,728, up 172 points.

On the domestic front, investors will look forward to the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting . The rate-setting panel is expected to maintain the status quo.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced following Bessent's remarks. He said that the US and Iran could reach a deal as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, which would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were up 3 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.71 per cent and 2.59 per cent higher, respectively. The rebound in artificial intelligence (AI)-themed stocks also lifted the S&P 500 to post its first record closing since June. The index ended 1.79 per cent higher at 7,736.49.

Brent crude slipped below $80-per-dollar mark on hopes that the supply disruptions will stop as the US and Iran reaches a deal to end hostilities in West Asia. The August futures were quoted at $79.16, down 0.25 per cent.

Gold futures were up 0.03 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.33 per cent down.

Q1 Results Today

Aegis Vopak Terminals, AJAX Engineering, Allcargo Logistics, All Time Plastics, ArisInfra Solutions, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Quality Care, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles, Bayer CropScience, Berger Paints India, Bikaji Foods International, Biocon, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Cohance Lifesciences, Cummins India, Datamatics Global Services, eClerx Services, FDC, Garware Technical Fibres, Gateway Distriparks, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, GE Vernova T&D India, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Ion Exchange India, JK Lakshmi Cement, JTL Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Navin Fluorine International, Neuland Laboratories, Paisalo Digital, Pearl Global Industries, PB Fintech, Power Grid Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Rane (Madras), Rolex Rings, Shilpa Medicare, SIS, Time Technoplast, Whirlpool of India

IPO Today

Ardee Industries initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription. The company aims to raise ₹425.87 crore.

Aegeus Technologies IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹23.71 crore.