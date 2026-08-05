Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open ahead of RBI rate decision; Asia markets rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty50 index. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index, as risk sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington and Tehran could reach a deal soon. The futures were quoted at 24,728, up 172 points.
On the domestic front, investors will look forward to the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The rate-setting panel is expected to maintain the status quo.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced following Bessent's remarks. He said that the US and Iran could reach a deal as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, which would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were up 3 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.71 per cent and 2.59 per cent higher, respectively. The rebound in artificial intelligence (AI)-themed stocks also lifted the S&P 500 to post its first record closing since June. The index ended 1.79 per cent higher at 7,736.49.
Brent crude slipped below $80-per-dollar mark on hopes that the supply disruptions will stop as the US and Iran reaches a deal to end hostilities in West Asia. The August futures were quoted at $79.16, down 0.25 per cent.
Gold futures were up 0.03 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.33 per cent down.
Q1 Results Today
Aegis Vopak Terminals, AJAX Engineering, Allcargo Logistics, All Time Plastics, ArisInfra Solutions, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Quality Care, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles, Bayer CropScience, Berger Paints India, Bikaji Foods International, Biocon, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Cohance Lifesciences, Cummins India, Datamatics Global Services, eClerx Services, FDC, Garware Technical Fibres, Gateway Distriparks, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, GE Vernova T&D India, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Ion Exchange India, JK Lakshmi Cement, JTL Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Navin Fluorine International, Neuland Laboratories, Paisalo Digital, Pearl Global Industries, PB Fintech, Power Grid Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Rane (Madras), Rolex Rings, Shilpa Medicare, SIS, Time Technoplast, Whirlpool of India
IPO Today
Ardee Industries initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription. The company aims to raise ₹425.87 crore.
Aegeus Technologies IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹23.71 crore.
Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO will enter the final day of the offer. The company is seeking to raise ₹177.81 crore from the primary market.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Iran & Oman nearing deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE: Iran and Oman are appearing to be nearing a deal to jointly manage and re-open the Strait of Hormuz, reported AP. The likely agreement laid out plans for ships to enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and exit through a route controlled by Oman. Read more.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as Bessent says deal with Iran close
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in Asian trade hours, following an overnight stellar session on Wall Street after the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a deal with Tehran is close. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 0.4 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.71 per cent and 2.59 per cent higher, respectively. The rebound in artificial intelligence (AI)-themed stocks also lifted the S&P 500 to post its first record closing since June. The index ended 1.79 per cent higher at 7,736.49.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live market for coverage.
Topics : Markets News Markets stock markets US stock markets Asia Markets stock market trading Gift Nifty Q1 results US-Iran tensions RBI MPC Meeting
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 AM IST