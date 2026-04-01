Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Kospi jumps 5% as Trump says war may end soon
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher in the first trading session of the financial year 2027 tracking positive global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as risk sentiment improved after the US President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran war could end in two or three weeks. The futures were quoted at 22,776.56, up 350.30 or 156 per cent.
Trump said that the US could leave Iran in two or three weeks, citing no reasons for the country to continue the war.
On the Iranian side, according to reports, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that they have the necessary will to end the war, but with the guarantee that such aggression should not be repeated.
Asian markets were trading higher, with the Kospi leading the rally with over 5 per cent gain. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 3.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 3.8 per cent higher.
Brent crude was trading higher in Asia session after data showed that US crude oil production fell the most since February 2025. US crude oil output declined by 410,000 barrels per day a month 13.25 million in January, according to Reuters report.
Brent crude’s April contract was quoted at $105.46 per barrel, up 1.43 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading nearly 1 per cent higher on hopes that there could be an end to the Middle-East conflict soon.
IPO Today
Emiac Technologies’ initial public offer will open for subscription for the third day. On Monday, the issue was subscribed 0.14 times. The company aims to raise ₹31.75 crore from the primary market.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, PhysicsWallah, IndiGo shares will be in focus
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,791
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,791, up 365 points as of 8:29 AM.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rises despite Trump's truce signal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading higher in Asia session after data showed that US crude oil production fell the most since February 2025. US crude oil output declined by 410,000 barrels per day a month 13.25 million in January, according to Reuters report.
Brent crude’s April contract was quoted at $105.46 per barrel, up 1.43 per cent.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets gain; Kospi jumps 5%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher, with the Kospi leading the rally with over 5 per cent gain. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 3.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent higher, respectively.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran war could end in two to three weeks, deal 'possible', says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has suggested that the ongoing military conflict with Iran could conclude within the next two to three weeks, expressing a high degree of confidence in the mission's trajectory. Speaking from the Oval Office, the President indicated that an even swifter resolution remains a possibility if a diplomatic breakthrough is achieved. Read more.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher on hopes for end to US-Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US futures were trading higher in Asia session as hopes for an end to the US-Iran war increased after President Donald Trump said that US may leave Iran in two or three weeks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.08 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 3.8 per cent higher.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 3.8 per cent higher.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKETS LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty 50 BSE Sensex US-Iran tensions Brent crude Gift Nifty
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:59 AM IST