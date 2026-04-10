Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets rise; US-Iran tension in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open, mirroring similar moves in the Asia-Pacific region, while traders remained focused on the The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open, mirroring similar moves in the Asia-Pacific region, while traders remained focused on the US-Iran tensions . The futures were quoted at 23,935.50, up 74.20 points or 0.31 per cent.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific rose, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. The index was trading 2.18 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.78 per cent and 1.11 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the US stock indices ended higher as traders assessed the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran . The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.83 per cent higher.

Brent crude rose on Friday morning as attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure weighed on investors’ minds, along with a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The April contract was trading 0.58 per cent higher at $96.44 per barrel.