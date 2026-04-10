Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets rise; US-Iran tension in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty hinted at a positive open. Most Asian markets advanced. The US-Iran ceasefire is in focus.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open, mirroring similar moves in the Asia-Pacific region, while traders remained focused on the US-Iran tensions. The futures were quoted at 23,935.50, up 74.20 points or 0.31 per cent.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific rose, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. The index was trading 2.18 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.78 per cent and 1.11 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the US stock indices ended higher as traders assessed the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.83 per cent higher.
Brent crude rose on Friday morning as attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure weighed on investors’ minds, along with a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The April contract was trading 0.58 per cent higher at $96.44 per barrel.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.71 per cent and 1.12 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Om Power Transmission Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription for a second day on Friday. The issue was subscribed 0.4 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹150.06 crore. The IPO will close on April 13. The tentative listing date is April 17.
Property Share Investment Trust IPO will open for subscription on Friday. The ₹244.65 crore IPO consists entirely of fresh issues. The IPO will close on April 16. The tentative listing date is on April 24.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rose following attack on Saudi oil infrastructure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rose on Friday morning as attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure weighed on investors’ minds, along with a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The April contract was trading 0.75 per cent higher at $96.64 per barrel.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's IRGC denies attacking Persian Gulf states, blames US, Israel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency denied launching attacks on Persian Gulf states on Thursday after Kuwait's announcement. Read AP's report.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures little changed as traders assess US-Iran situation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading little changed in Asia session as traders aseessed the developing the US-Iran situation. The S&P 500 was flat, and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.07 per cent down.
Overnight, the US stock indices ended higher as traders assessed the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.83 per cent higher.
Overnight, the US stock indices ended higher as traders assessed the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.83 per cent higher.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty stock market trading Q4 Results TCS IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:05 AM IST