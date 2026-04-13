Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall on failed US-Iran talks

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 13, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty opened negatively as oil prices surged, as the US Navy is set to block ships from Iranian ports after failed talks. The futures were quoted at 23,747, down 354 points or 1.47 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday morning as the negotiation meeting in Islamabad did not yield an agreement between the US and Iran to end the war . This stoked worries about the conflict lasting longer than expected.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.71 per cent and 0.75 per cent down, respectively. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.12 per cent.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.35 per cent higher.

Brent crude rose above the $100-per-barrel mark as traders feared a prolonged supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran conflict. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 6.84 per cent higher at $101.71 per barrel.

The Gold and Silver futures declined 1 per cent and 2.68 per cent, respectively.