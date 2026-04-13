Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall on failed US-Iran talks
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty hinted at a negative open. Asian markets fell as the US will block the Iranian ports after failed talks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty opened negatively as oil prices surged, as the US Navy is set to block ships from Iranian ports after failed talks. The futures were quoted at 23,747, down 354 points or 1.47 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday morning as the negotiation meeting in Islamabad did not yield an agreement between the US and Iran to end the war. This stoked worries about the conflict lasting longer than expected.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.71 per cent and 0.75 per cent down, respectively. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.12 per cent.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.35 per cent higher.
Brent crude rose above the $100-per-barrel mark as traders feared a prolonged supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran conflict. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 6.84 per cent higher at $101.71 per barrel.
The Gold and Silver futures declined 1 per cent and 2.68 per cent, respectively.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls as US blockade of Strait of Hormuz raises inflationary risks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold declined on mounting inflation concerns, after US-Iran peace talks ended without resolution and American plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz deepened a global energy-supply shock. Read more.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty is indicating a gap-down opening for the domestic market following collapsed talk between the US and Iran. On levels front, 23,680-23,650 (spot) will act as an immediate support on the downside; however, a sustained trading below this zone might drag it towards 23,500 spot levels. On the flip side, 24,100-24,200 spot levels will be an immediate intraday hurdle.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LIC, Mahanagar Gas, OMCs, Maruti, L&T, M&M, Swiggy shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Life Insurance Corporation, Mahanagar Gas, oil-marketing companies (OMCs), Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, M&M, Swiggy shares will be in focus on Monday. Here's why.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts suggest M&M, Waaree Energies for buying
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra and Waaree Energies shares show strong bullish technical setups. Osho Krishan of Angel One recommend 'Buy' with defined stop losses and target prices. Read more.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,747
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,747, down 354 points or 1.47 per cent.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil jumps 8% to above $100 as US prepares to block Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel on Monday as the US Navy prepared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that could restrict Iranian oil shipments after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal to end the war. Read more.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil tankers steer clear of Strait of Hormuz as US prepares for blockade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil tankers are steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a US blockade later on Monday following failed peace talks between the US and Iran over the weekend, shipping data showed. Read more.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets fall as US to block Iranian ports after failed talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday morning as the negotiation meeting in Islamabad did not yield an agreement between the US and Iran to end the war. This stoked worries about the conflict lasting longer than expected.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.71 per cent and 0.75 per cent down, respectively. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.12 per cent.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall on failed US-Iran talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates The US stock futures declined on Monday morning as the talks between the US-Iran reignited the geopolitical tension in the Middle East. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.78 per cent and 0.79 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.35 per cent higher.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.35 per cent higher.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets US stock markets Asia stocks Gift Nifty Nifty 50 IPOs Brent crude
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:43 AM IST