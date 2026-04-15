Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 300 pts; Asia mkts gain as Trump says war is close to over

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 15, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a positive note as traders hoped that the US and Iran may soon reach a resolution after the US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran is close to over. The futures were quoted at 24,227.50, up 369.80 points or 1.55 per cent.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced as the US and Iran scheduled a second round of talks . South Korea’s Kospi rose the most, and was trading 2.73 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 0.78 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices were trading 1.18 per cent and 0.66 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.96 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices declined in the Asian session as traders hoped the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz may end soon as the US-Iran talks progressed. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.36 per cent down at $94.45 per barrel.

The Gold futures and the Silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 1.35 per cent higher, respectively. The precious metals rose as the dollar index softened as the US and Iran talks progressed.