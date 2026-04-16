Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets rise on US-Iran peace hope
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a positive note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher, tracking gains in global equities as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased. The futures were quoted at 24,330, up 91 points.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism about a possible peace deal lifted the risk sentiment among investors. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, as strong performance from the Bank of America and Morgan Stanley supported gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower.
Brent crude was trading with negligible gains in the Asia session as traders monitored the developing US-Iran talks before the ceasefire agreement expires on April 21. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.05 per cent down at $94.88 per barrel.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.92 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Alok Industries, Angel One, Amar Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Crisil, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies, VST Industries, and Wipro will release their quarterly performance reports on Thursday.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, Tejas Networks shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and Tejas Networks shares will likely be in focus in Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,330
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,330, up 91 points.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls from one-month peak as investors look to US-Iran negotiations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, with investors gauging developments surrounding US-Iran talks to bring hostilities in the Middle East to an end, as oil prices stayed firm on supply concerns from the Strait of Hormuz closure. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall as hopes for US-Iran deal outweigh supply concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday as hopes for easing US-Iran tensions, following reports that Iran could allow ships to pass through around the Strait of Hormuz, outweighed concerns over ongoing supply disruptions. Read the Reuters' report.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets rise; China's economy grows 5% in first quarter, beats expectation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism about a possible peace deal lifted the risk sentiment among investors. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 2.47 per cent and 2.02 per cent higher, respectively.
China reported that its GDP grew 5 per cent in the three months to March, compared to 4.5 per cent growth in the preceding quarter. The growth is higher than the 4.8 per cent forecasted by a Reuters poll.
The CSI 300 was trading 0.69 per cent higher.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher on optimism over US-Iran talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher on Thursday morning as the risk sentiment improved on optimism over the possibility of an end of hostitilies in West Asia.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.2 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, as strong performance from the Bank of America and Morgan Stanley supported gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Brent crude Q4 Results stock markets
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:48 AM IST