Stock Market Close: Sensex ends near day's high; Nifty tops 22,700 as Rupee recovers; IT, FMCG rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets opened on the back foot as Trump's renewed threat to strike Iran "extremely hard" swiftly erased the optimism built in the prior session, triggering broad-based selling across Asian markets. Rising US Treasury yields, a stronger dollar, and Brent crude reclaiming $107 per barrel revived imported inflation fears, while a four-year low in India's Manufacturing PMI added a domestic sting to an already pressured market environment. Selling was widespread across all sectors, with IT being the lone exception. The RBI's twin regulatory actions—capping banks' net open rupee positions and barring NDF offerings to corporates—though disruptive to banking operations in the near term, achieved their intended effect, mechanically forcing dollar unwinding and engineering a meaningful rupee recovery. A short-covering-driven intraday recovery followed, though it lacked the depth of genuine conviction. So long as Middle East remains a live powder keg, markets will continue to trade on headlines rather than fundamentals, keeping volatility elevated and directional clarity elusive.

The week ahead is loaded with high-impact triggers across global and domestic fronts. Domestically, the RBI MPC meeting commands centre stage — while a rate pause is near-certain consensus, the central bank walks a tightrope between crude-driven inflation risks and a four-year low Manufacturing PMI signalling a softening growth impulse. The Governor's commentary on the rate cycle trajectory and FY27 projections will be closely monitored. Globally, the US March CPI print carries outsized weight — a hotter-than-expected reading could bury residual Fed rate-cut hopes, strengthen the dollar and tightening financial conditions for emerging markets, including India. Weekly jobless claims will simultaneously serve as a temperature check on the resilience of the US labour market. Overarching all of this is the Middle East conflict—Indian markets return after a three-day gap and remain acutely vulnerable to weekend war developments, with crude trajectory and any credible ceasefire signal being the decisive variable that could either trigger a sharp relief rally or extend the current sell-on-rise mode.

View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments