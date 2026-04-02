Stock Market Close: Sensex ends near day's high; Nifty tops 22,700 as Rupee recovers; IT, FMCG rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, both the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 0.30 per cent and 0.50 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Highlights on Thursday, April 2, 2026: The Indian equity benchmark indices erased all intraday losses to extrend gaining streak to second session as the rupee strengthened against the US dollar, and IT stocks advanced
The Nifty50 ended 0.15 per cent or 33.70 points higher at 22,713.10, and the Sensex ended 0.25 per cent or 182.23 points higher at 73,319.55.
HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
Broader markets also ended off their day’s lows. The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices ended 0.30 per cent and 0.50 per cent down, respectively.
Sector-wise, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty outperformed peers. The Nifty Construction Durable and the Nifty Pharma were the worst performers. Stock markets in India are closed on Friday for the ocassion of Good Friday.
3:57 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Going ahead, the immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 22450-22400 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Nifty extending its weakness towards 22200, followed by 22000 in the short term. On the upside, the zone of 22950–23000 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance.
View by: Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities
3:57 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expert's view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets opened on the back foot as Trump's renewed threat to strike Iran "extremely hard" swiftly erased the optimism built in the prior session, triggering broad-based selling across Asian markets. Rising US Treasury yields, a stronger dollar, and Brent crude reclaiming $107 per barrel revived imported inflation fears, while a four-year low in India's Manufacturing PMI added a domestic sting to an already pressured market environment. Selling was widespread across all sectors, with IT being the lone exception. The RBI's twin regulatory actions—capping banks' net open rupee positions and barring NDF offerings to corporates—though disruptive to banking operations in the near term, achieved their intended effect, mechanically forcing dollar unwinding and engineering a meaningful rupee recovery. A short-covering-driven intraday recovery followed, though it lacked the depth of genuine conviction. So long as Middle East remains a live powder keg, markets will continue to trade on headlines rather than fundamentals, keeping volatility elevated and directional clarity elusive.
The week ahead is loaded with high-impact triggers across global and domestic fronts. Domestically, the RBI MPC meeting commands centre stage — while a rate pause is near-certain consensus, the central bank walks a tightrope between crude-driven inflation risks and a four-year low Manufacturing PMI signalling a softening growth impulse. The Governor's commentary on the rate cycle trajectory and FY27 projections will be closely monitored. Globally, the US March CPI print carries outsized weight — a hotter-than-expected reading could bury residual Fed rate-cut hopes, strengthen the dollar and tightening financial conditions for emerging markets, including India. Weekly jobless claims will simultaneously serve as a temperature check on the resilience of the US labour market. Overarching all of this is the Middle East conflict—Indian markets return after a three-day gap and remain acutely vulnerable to weekend war developments, with crude trajectory and any credible ceasefire signal being the decisive variable that could either trigger a sharp relief rally or extend the current sell-on-rise mode.
View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments
3:46 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex top gainers, losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the 30-share BSE Sensex, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were the top gainers, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and Titan.
3:44 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader market indices, however, underperformed as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 0.26 per cent an 0.38 per cent, respectively.
3:38 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT gains over 2.5%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From a sectoral perspective, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer as it gained more than 2.50 per cent. Nifty Metal, Realty and FMCG also settled in the positive territory.
3:36 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 22,700
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 50-share benchmark Nifty recovered the losses to close in the green, at 22,713.10, up 33.70 points, or 0.15 per cent.
3:35 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 73k
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex staged a recovery on Thursday, led by heavy buying in the IT. The index closed at 73,319.55, up 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent.
3:23 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Karnataka Bank shares fall 6% on Q4 business update; advances grow 7% YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of private sector lender Karnataka Bank fell nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, April 2, to hit an intraday low of ₹217 on the NSE after it released a provisional business update for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). Read more.
3:14 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashish Dhawan portfolio stock: RPSG Ventures zooms 84% in 6 days
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of RPSG Ventures continued their upward movement, surging 9 per cent to ₹1,027.80 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹1,028.10 touched on July 24, 2025. RPSG Ventures owns the IPL cricket team - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Read more.
3:00 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 PM market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As of 3:00 PM, the Nifty50 was trading 0.08 per cent or 19.5 points down at 22,660.05, and the Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent or 31.64 points down at 73,102.71.
Topics : Donald Trump Markets stock markets stock market trading Gift Nifty Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex US-Iran tensions Asia Markets US markets Brent oil MARKET WRAP
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:52 AM IST