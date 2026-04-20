Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Oil prices rise 5% on renewed US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open slightly higher on Monday as the traders await the outcome of the US-Iran talks, due later today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher on Monday morning, while traders await the latest round of the US and Iran talks, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, later today.
The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,466, up 97.50 points or 0.40 per cent.
Meanwhile, the tension renewed in West Asia after the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. This followed Iran firing at commercial vehicles passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday as investors hope that the US and Iran may reach a resolution in the upcoming meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 1.10 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.11 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.79 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.52 per cent higher.
Brent crude jumped 5 per cent in early trade following the escalation in West Asia. Its April future contract was trading 4.8 per cent higher at $94.72 per barrel.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.95 per cent and 1.49 per cent down, respectively, as the renewed tension between the US and Iran stoked inflation concerns.
Q4 results today
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Jupiter Infomedia, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, SML Mahindra, and Ugro Capital will release their fourth-quarter performance reports on Monday.
IPO Today
Citius Transnet InvIT's initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹1,105 crore from the primary market. The IPO was subscribed 0.69 times on the first day.
Similarly, Mehul Telecom IPO will also enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹27.73 crore. The IPO was subscribed 3.64 times.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Groww on Apr 20
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Nelco are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Monday. Read more.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Navy seizes Iranian-flagged ship near Hormuz, Tehran vows swift response
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship it said had tried to evade a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, and Iran's joint military command vowed to respond, throwing a fragile ceasefire into question days before it expires. Read more.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,466
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,466, up 97.50 points or 0.40 per cent.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil rebounds over 6% after renewed US-Iran standoff in Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rebounded more than 6 per cent on Monday after tumbling more than 9 per cent on Friday on news the Strait of Hormuz is closed again after both the US and Iran said the other party had violated their ceasefire deal by attacking ships over the weekend. Read more.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets advance as traders await US-Iran peace talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday as investors hope that the US and Iran may reach a resolution in the upcoming meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 1.10 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.11 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall as tension escalates after US seizes Iranian ship
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined sharply during Asian trade hours as geopolitical tension increased after the US Navy seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.72 per cent and 0.55 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.79 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.52 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets US stock markets Asia Markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results IPOs SME IPOs HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Groww Brent crude US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 7:48 AM IST