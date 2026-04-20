Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Oil prices rise 5% on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher on Monday morning, while traders await the latest round of the US and Iran talks, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, later today.

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,466, up 97.50 points or 0.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the tension renewed in West Asia after the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. This followed Iran firing at commercial vehicles passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday as investors hope that the US and Iran may reach a resolution in the upcoming meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 1.10 per cent higher, respectively.

Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.11 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.79 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.52 per cent higher.

Brent crude jumped 5 per cent in early trade following the escalation in West Asia. Its April future contract was trading 4.8 per cent higher at $94.72 per barrel.

Q4 results today Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Jupiter Infomedia, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, SML Mahindra, and Ugro Capital will release their fourth-quarter performance reports on Monday. IPO Today The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.95 per cent and 1.49 per cent down, respectively, as the renewed tension between the US and Iran stoked inflation concerns.

Citius Transnet InvIT's initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹1,105 crore from the primary market. The IPO was subscribed 0.69 times on the first day.

Similarly, Mehul Telecom IPO will also enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹27.73 crore. The IPO was subscribed 3.64 times.