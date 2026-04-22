Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on failed US-Iran peace talks
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 22: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as the US and Iran talks failed to produce a resolution
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for Indian markets as investors feared the geopolitical situation could drag on after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday.
The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,442, down 143 points.
The US has extended the ceasefire with Iran until the latter produces a unified resolution proposal. President Donald Trump cited a 'seriously fractured Iranian Government’ while announcing the extension in a post on the Truth social media.
However, the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz will continue, Trump said.
The ceasefire extension announcement came after US Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Iranian counterparts did not take place as Tehran stated it would not attend further talks, according to reports.
Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent.
Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent down. The S&P 500 settled 0.63 per cent.
Brent crude prices dropped in the Asian session as traders assessed the US-Iran peace talks after the ceasefire extension. The April future contract was down 0.45 per cent at $98.04 per barrel.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 1.07 per cent and 1.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Communications, and Tech Mahindra will announce their March quarter results.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, IHCL, SBI Life, Swiggy, BEML shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, Indian Hotels Company, SBI Life Insursnce Company, Swiggy, and BEML shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,442
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,442, down 143 points.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump extends Iran ceasefire, but maintains blockade as talks falter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the US military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports. The move comes as the White House put on hold Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of truce talks with Iran, which has balked at further discussions. But Trump warned that the US military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline as US-Iran talks fail
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning as investors worried that the geopolitical tension may drag on as the US and Iran talks failed. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US futures rise as Trump extends ceasefire
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session after the US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire until the latter produces a unified resolution proposal.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.60 per cent and 0.51 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent down. The S&P 500 settled 0.63 per cent.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE stock markets Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading US stocks Asia stocks Brent crude US-Iran tensions Q4 Results Nestle India HCLTech Nifty50 Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:04 AM IST