Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Nikkei 225 & Kospi hit fresh highs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty hinted a negative start for the Nifty50. Asian markets hit a record highs, which may lend support.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for the Nifty50 amid a record rally in global equities as investors cheered the indefinite ceasefire between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent.
US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire announced on April 7 will remain in place until Iran submits a unified proposal. However, Iran stated that it is not taking part in any negotiation.
Meanwhile, both countries leveraged traffic blockades in the Strait of Hormuz to pressure each other, which worried investors about inflation and growth prospects.
Most Asian markets erased early gains as traders assessed the situation in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi hit fresh highs. While the Nikkei 225 erased gains and was down 0.47 per cent, the Kospi was up 1.38 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended higher after hitting new highs. The indices ended 0.69 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69 per cent.
Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark as hostilities continued to affect the supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The April futures were trading 0.14 per cent higher at $102.05 on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.25 per cent and 1.10 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Aurum PropTech, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Choice International, Cyient, CIE Automotive India, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Infosys, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Tata Capital will announce their fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
IPO Today
Adisoft Technologies’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. The company will raise ₹74.10 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close for subscription on April 27.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, AU Bank, BEL: Motilal Oswal picks 6 stocks to buy in May 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stock picks across market caps for May 2026: Tata Steel, GE Vernova, AU Bank, BEL, Radico Khaitan, Cyient DLM. Check targets and outlook. Read more.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: West Asia crisis: A 60-day deadline could pressure Trump to end Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over nearly eight weeks of war in Iran, Republicans in Congress have turned back repeated efforts by Democrats to halt the operation and force President Trump, who began the conflict without congressional authorisation, to consult with lawmakers on the military campaign. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results: Infosys, Tata Capital, Union Bank among 30 firms on April 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Capital, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and LTM are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday. Read more
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: Positive bias intact; Ajit Mishra suggests 3 stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty may consolidate with support at 24,000-24,200, says Ajit Mishra. Federal Bank, NTPC, JSW Energy are top picks are the top picks for Thursday. Read more.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life, Trent, Infosys, BEL, L&T Tech shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance Company, Trent, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and IT shares will be in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran will free detained women after his request, halt executions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Iran respected his request, will free women whose release he demanded. Read more.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran fires on 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz as US blockade holds, talks stall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports. Read more.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades above $100 as tensions continue at Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark as hostilities continued to affect the supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The April futures were trading 1.25 per cent higher at $103.2 on the Intercontinental Exchange.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline; Iran fires ships in Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in early trade on Thursday as tensions rose after Iran fired ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two ships, while the US blockade continued. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.49 per cent and 0.64 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended higher after hitting new highs. The indices ended 0.69 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets stock markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 IPOs BSE Sensex Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Q4 Results Tata Capital Trent
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:56 AM IST