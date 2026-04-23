Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Nikkei 225 & Kospi hit fresh highs

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for the Nifty50 amid a record rally in global equities as investors cheered the The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for the Nifty50 amid a record rally in global equities as investors cheered the indefinite ceasefire between the US and Iran . The futures were quoted at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire announced on April 7 will remain in place until Iran submits a unified proposal. However, Iran stated that it is not taking part in any negotiation.

Meanwhile, both countries leveraged traffic blockades in the Strait of Hormuz to pressure each other, which worried investors about inflation and growth prospects.

Most Asian markets erased early gains as traders assessed the situation in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi hit fresh highs. While the Nikkei 225 erased gains and was down 0.47 per cent, the Kospi was up 1.38 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended higher after hitting new highs. The indices ended 0.69 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.69 per cent.

Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark as hostilities continued to affect the supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The April futures were trading 0.14 per cent higher at $102.05 on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.25 per cent and 1.10 per cent down, respectively.

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