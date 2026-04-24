Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent crude above $106
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the Nifty50 may erase losses at open as the extended ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon risk sentiment
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 24, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher on Friday morning, indicating a positive start. The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined as stalled US-Iran talks fueled concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies from the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, traders cheered the ceasefire extension between Lebanon and Israel. Both countries agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks after a meeting with President Donald Trump and top officials at the White House.
The Kospi and the Hang Seng declined 0.22 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent as data showed that the core inflation in the country rose 1.8 per cent in March, marking the first acceleration in the last five months.
Brent crude was trading well above $100 per barrel as the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt energy supply. The April future contract was trading 1.44 per cent higher at $107 per barrel.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.42 per cent down, respectively, as a rise in US 10-year treasury yield and oil prices dented the demand for the precious metals.
Q4 results today
Adani Green Energy, Atul, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, IndusInd Bank, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refiner & Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, Supreme Petrochem,Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies will release their fourth-quarter results.
IPO Today
Adisoft Technologies’ initial public offer will enter the second day of subscription on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 2.03 times on the first day. The company will raise ₹74.10 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close for subscription on April 27.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,109
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,109, up 46 points.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil rises on concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia; Brent at $106
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose on Friday morning over fears of renewed military escalation in the Middle East after Iran released footage of commandos boarding a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and on reports Tehran's air defences had engaged "hostile targets". Read more.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline as Brent crude rises due to Hormuz blockade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined as stalled US-Iran talks fueled concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies from the Strait of Hormuz.
The Kospi and the Hang Seng declined 0.22 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent as data showed that the core inflation in the country rose 1.8 per cent in March, marking the first acceleration in the last five months.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump asks Iran to stop supporting Hezbollah; Israel, Lebanon hail US talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to "shoot and kill" Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US futures trade mixed; traders assess Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Friday as traders assessed the three-week ceasefire extension between the Israel and Lebanon.
The S&P 500 futures were 0.1 per cent up, and the Dow Jones futures were 0.24 per cent down.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent and 0.41 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.89 per cent down.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent and 0.41 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.89 per cent down.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Nifty50 Asia Markets US markets Q4 Results Reliance Industries US-Iran tensions Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:51 AM IST