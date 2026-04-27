Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 200 points; Nikkei 225 & Kospi hit record high; Brent near $107

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading nearly 200 points higher, indicating a strong start for the benchmark index. The futures were at 24,121, up 198 points.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Monday morning after a report said that Iran submitted a proposal to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi scaled fresh highs. The indices were trading 1.41 per cent and 1.94 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.80 per cent and 1.61 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.16 per cent down.

Brent crude pared some intraday gains after Bloomberg reported that Iran likely has reached out to the US with a new proposal to open the crucial supply waterway. The April contract was trading 1.3 per cent higher at $107 per barrel.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.59 per cent and 1.70 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today

Agi Greenpac, Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Coal India, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, City Union Bank, Prataap Snack, Huhtamaki India, Jindal Saw, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India AMC, The Phoenix Mills, Piramal Finance, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Supreme Industries, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, UltraTech Cement, Unicommerce Esolutions, Varun Beverages, and Websol Energy System will release their fourth-quarter results

IPO Today

Amba Auto Sales & Services initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday. It’s book-build issue worth ₹65.12 crore. The IPO will close on April 30.