Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; traders assess US-Iran signs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 28: The GIFT Nifty suggested the Nifty50 may open lower as traders assessed the latest developments in US-Iran tensions
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders assessed the latest development in the US-Iran relationship. The futures were quoted at 24,048, down 72.10 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi was trading 1.17 per cent up.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh highs with limited gains. The indices settled 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent down.
Brent crude was trading 0.5 per cent higher at $108.8 per barrel as the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, remained shut while the US examined Iran’s proposal to end the war, contingent on Washington ending the blockade.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.08 per cent and 0.18 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
AWL Agri Business, Bandhan Bank, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Eternal, Fedbank Financial Services, Five-Star Business Finance, Go Digit General Insurance, Greenply Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IFCI, Infobeans Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Orient Cement, Piramal Pharma, REC, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sapphire Foods India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resort will release their fourth-quarter result.
IPO Today
Amba Auto Sales & Services' initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. On the first day, the issue was subscribed 0.15 times. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹65.12 crore. The IPO will close on April 30.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: El Niño 2026: Why India's rural economy may weather the storm better this time
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US–Iran conflict has already disrupted India’s pre-war macro stability; as energy shocks are being absorbed, growth–inflation dynamics now face a likely El Niño. NOAA (April 2026) assigns a 61–70 per cent chance of El Niño emerging in June–August 2026 and persisting through year-end. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline; BoJ’s rate decision in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined on Tuesday morning as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.54 per cent and 0.09 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi was 0.77 per cent higher.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, Iran clash at UN atomic treaty review over Tehran's nuclear programme
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States and Iran clashed over Tehran's nuclear programme as a review of the treaty meant to prevent the spread of atomic weapons got underway Monday at the United Nations, a confrontation almost certain to be repeated during the monthlong meeting. Read more.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session as investors hoped that the US and Iran may reach a peace deal. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.15 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh highs with limited gains. The indices settled 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent down.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock markets stock market trading Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 7:46 AM IST