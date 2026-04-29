Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates slightly higher open; Asia markets mixed; Brent above $111
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 29: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50’s performance, was trading with marginal gains, which hinted at a lacklustre open. The futures were quoted at 24,092, up 0.1 per cent or 23.50 points.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested news that the UAE will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The S&P ASX and the Kospi were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Hang Seng was trading 1.15 per cent higher.
Overnight, the Wall Street indices declined as concerns about OpenAI’s revenue growth weighed on investors’ minds. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.49 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.
Brent crude rose 0.36 per cent to $111.6 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz gets delayed amid stalled US-Iran talks, while the UAE announced its exit from OPEC, with effect from May 1.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.26 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, Cemindia Projects, Federal Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, Geojit Financial Services, Granules India, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, KFin Technologies, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Schaeffler India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Vedanta, and Waaree Energies will release their fourth quarter results on Wednesday.
IPO Today
Amba Auto Sales & Services' initial public offer will enter final day of subscription. On the first day, the issue was subscribed 0.44 times on the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹65.12 crore.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,110
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,110, up 0.17 per cent or 44 points.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jump nearly 3% as Hormuz disruption outweighs UAE Opec exit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices closed up nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday as persistent worries about supply constraints from the closed Strait of Hormuz outweighed concerns about the United Arab Emirates' decision to leave Opec and the wider Opec+ group. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent at $114: Why inventory drawdowns are resetting crude's floor
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude at $114 a barrel is not just a price spike. It is a signal. The market is telling us that immediate barrels are scarce, inventories are being pulled down, and the physical oil balance has moved into a regime that is far tighter than the headline price alone suggests. Read more.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian mkts trade mixed as traders assess UAE's exit from OPEC and US-Iran signals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested news that the UAE will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The S&P ASX and the Kospi were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Hang Seng was trading 1.25 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise; US FOMC meet outcome awaited
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose in early trade on Wednesday as traders looked beyond the UAE’s exit from OPEC and persisting concerns about AI firms’ revenue trajectory. They also await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.16 per cent higher each.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex Markets MARKET LIVE Nifty50 stock markets US stocks Asia stocks Q4 Results US-Iran tensions OPEC Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:05 AM IST