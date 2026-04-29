Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates slightly higher open; Asia markets mixed; Brent above $111

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50’s performance, was trading with marginal gains, which hinted at a lacklustre open. The futures were quoted at 24,092, up 0.1 per cent or 23.50 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested news that the UAE will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) . The S&P ASX and the Kospi were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the Hang Seng was trading 1.15 per cent higher.

Overnight, the Wall Street indices declined as concerns about OpenAI’s revenue growth weighed on investors’ minds. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.49 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

Brent crude rose 0.36 per cent to $111.6 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz gets delayed amid stalled US-Iran talks, while the UAE announced its exit from OPEC, with effect from May 1.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.26 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today