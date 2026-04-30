Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 800 pts; Nifty near 23900; Brent at $123 on US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 30, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell, tracking losses in global equities as Brent crude prices soared due to the tension between the US and Iran. The Nifty50 was trading 0.9 per cent or 210.15 points down at 23,964.70, and the Sensex was trading 709 points or 0.91 per cent down at 77,790.73. Shriram Finance, Eternal, and InterGlobe Aviation were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. Broader markets fell in line with the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.46 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto were the worst hit. The Nifty Chemical and the Nifty IT fell the least among peers.

Q4 results today