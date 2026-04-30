Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 800 pts; Nifty near 23900; Brent at $123 on US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.46 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 30, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell, tracking losses in global equities as Brent crude prices soared due to the tension between the US and Iran. The Nifty50 was trading 0.9 per cent or 210.15 points down at 23,964.70, and the Sensex was trading 709 points or 0.91 per cent down at 77,790.73. Shriram Finance, Eternal, and InterGlobe Aviation were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. Broader markets fell in line with the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.46 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto were the worst hit. The Nifty Chemical and the Nifty IT fell the least among peers.
The US Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold the federal funds rate target range steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent. Although a status quo was expected, such a broad divide among officials was not foreseen.
The Brent crude rose above the crucial level of $120 per barrel as reports said that the US has rejected Iran’s peace proposal and directed to intensify the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. The April future contract was quoted at 122.84, up 4.08 per cent.
Q4 results today
ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HFCL, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, PCBL Chemical, PSP Projects, RailTel Corporation of India, R R Kabel, SIS, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Usha Martin, and Welspun Specialty Solutions will release their fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
IPO Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close on May 5.
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Thematic indices fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates All thematic indices logged losses on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Thursday.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 1.09 per cent, and 0.39 per cent, respectively.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Thursday.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 77,014
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Thursday's trading session at 77,014.21, lower by 482.15 points or 0.62 per cent.
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 24,000
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 180.70 points or 0.75 per cent at 23,996.95.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 482 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex shed 482.15 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 77,014.21 in pre-opening session on Thursday.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 181 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,996.95, lower by 180.70 points or 0.75 per cent.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens below 95 against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 16 paise lower at 95.01 against the US dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 94.85 a dollar.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: HUL, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv among 64 firms on Apr 30
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Firms including Dr Lal PathLabs, Central Bank of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IDBI Bank are also to release their January-March earnings today. Read more.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Asian markets US markets Markets stock market trading Gift Nifty Nifty 50 Q4 Results Adani Power IIFL US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 7:56 AM IST