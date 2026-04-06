Market Close: Sensex rises for 3rd day, up 787 pts, Nifty tops 22,950 on US-Iran ceasefire hopes

Stock Market Highlights on Monday, April 6, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended higher for the third day in a row after reports said that the US and Iran received a plan to end hostilities.

According to news reports, a two-staged deal was envisaged. The final ceasefire deal may come within 15-120 days with nuclear curb and sanction relief. In the deal, the Islamabad Accord was proposed for settlement, according to the news reports. The Nifty50 ended 1.12 per cent or 255.15 points higher at 22,968.25, and the Sensex ended 1.07 per cent or 787.30 points higher at 74,106.85. In the Nifty50 index, Trent, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Titan Company were the top gainers. In the broader markets, both the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 1.52 per cent and 1.29 per cent higher, respectively.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Construction Durable outperformed peers. The Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Bank also outperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty Oil and Gas underperformed.