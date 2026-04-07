Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative open; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent above $110
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The Nifty50 may break its three-day gaining streak at open. Asia markets were trading mixed as traders focus on Middle East situation
SI Reporter Mumbai
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 7, 2026: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the benchmark Nifty50 index may decline as oil prices remained high due to tension in the Middle East. The futures were quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent.
US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran ‘not good enough’ as his deadline approaches. He warned Iran over the weekend that the US will attack their power plant and civilian structures if the Gulf country doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
Meanwhile, markets across the Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were down 0.15 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kospi rose 0.33 per cent.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Brent crude’s April contract rose 0.5 per cent to $110.32 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as market participants anticipate further escalation, hurting supply from the Middle East region.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.91 per cent down, respectively. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE
IPO Today
Emiact Technologies initial public offering will enter its final day on Tuesday. The IPO was subscription was subscribed 0.96 times. The IPO will close on April 8.
Investors can also place bids on the final round of Safety Controls and Devices IPO. The issue was subscribed to 0.33 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹48 crore.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Upside for MCX Gold capped at ₹165,000; Silver may consolidate: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical analysts believe that Gold and Silver prices are witnessing weak buying momentum, so the pullback in prices has been short-lived. Read more.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Deadline today! These 2 stocks go ex-date on April 8; check if you own them
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Varun Beverages, and Gravity India are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcements related to a dividend and a rights issue of equity shares, respectively. According to BSE data, Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, April 8, 2026, while Gravity India will trade ex-date for its rights issue of equity shares. Read more.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market technical view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technically, Nifty index has entered the resistance zone of 22,900-23,200 spot zone as noted in our previous communication dated April 6, 2026. Going ahead, we reiterate our short term sideways view on Nifty index as long as the index remains in 22,200-23,200 spot zone on closing basis. Intraday supports are placed around 22,500 spot levels.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. Read more.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Godrej Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, IRFC, PC Jeweller
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Godrej Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, PC Jeweller shares will be in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,895
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,894.5, down 163 points.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why are gold and silver prices not rising despite the West Asia war?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Precious metals gold and silver are regarded as safe havens, especially during global uncertainties. However, their recent performance amid the ongoing West Asia conflict has surprised investors by displaying unusual patterns. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran; Brent crude at $110
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump heightened his rhetoric against Iran, threatening stronger action if the country fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint. Read more.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets trade mixed as traders focus on US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across the Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were down 0.15 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kospi rose 0.33 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures fall; Trump calls ceasefire plan ‘not good enough’
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading slightly lower in the Asian trade hours as they called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran ‘not good enough’ as his deadline approaches.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.58 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Asia Markets US markets US-Iran tensions Brent crude SME IPO IPOs
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:50 AM IST