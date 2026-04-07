Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative open; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent above $110

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 7, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty suggested that the benchmark Nifty50 index may decline as oil prices remained high due to tension in the Middle East. The futures were quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent.

US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran ‘not good enough’ as his deadline approaches. He warned Iran over the weekend that the US will attack their power plant and civilian structures if the Gulf country doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz completely.

Meanwhile, markets across the Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were down 0.15 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kospi rose 0.33 per cent.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.

Brent crude’s April contract rose 0.5 per cent to $110.32 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as market participants anticipate further escalation, hurting supply from the Middle East region.