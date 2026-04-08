Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open as US-Iran agree to ceasefire; RBI policy in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open over 600 points higher as oil prices corrected sharply after US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as oil prices fell sharply after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. The futures were quoted at 23,816, up 664 points or 2.87 per cent.
On the home front, market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled to be announced later today. The central bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged. The commentary will be crucial to gauge the future course of the policy and the impact of geopolitical tensions.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also stated in a post on the X platform that Tehran is ceasing its military operations.
Asian markets surged on Wednesday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 4.97 per cent and 5.69 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent.
Brent crude’s April contract plunged 13.6 per cent to $94.42 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint, removed the supply challenges.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 2.14 per cent and 6.4 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Emiac Technologies initial public offering will enter its final day on Wednesday. The IPO was subscribed 0.53 times on Tuesday.
Investors can also place bids on the final round of Safety Controls and Devices IPO. The issue was subscribed to 1.59 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹48 crore.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones futures jump nearly 1,000 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures surged on Wednesday morning as risk-on sentiment among investors improved after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.
The S&P 500 futures rose 2.32 per cent or 155 points to 6,812 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 2.12 per cent or 993 points higher at 47,805.
Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude plunges over 13% as US, Iran agrees to ceasefire
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude’s April contract plunged 13.6 per cent to $94.42 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint, removed the supply challenges.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Gift Nifty Markets stock markets Nifty50 stock market trading Stock Market Today US-Iran tensions Brent crude RBI MPC Meeting IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:40 AM IST