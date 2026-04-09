Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Brent crude resumes gain on flimsy ceasefire

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 9, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index as oil prices resumed rally after Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement. The futures were quoted at 23,998, down 60 points.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the deep distrust toward the US stemmed from the country's pattern of violating any form of agreement, which has been repeated again. The violations are Israel’s continuous attack on Lebanon and drones flying into Iranian space, he said in a statement on a social media post.

Most markets across the Asia-Pacific region declined early on Thursday as tensions over US-Iran hostilities resurfaced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 1.28 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.85 per cent and 2.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.80 per cent.