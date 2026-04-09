Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Brent crude resumes gain on flimsy ceasefire
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The GIFT Nifty hinted at a negative open as oil prices resumed gains while traders digested a flimsy ceasefire between the US and Iran
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index as oil prices resumed rally after Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement. The futures were quoted at 23,998, down 60 points.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the deep distrust toward the US stemmed from the country's pattern of violating any form of agreement, which has been repeated again. The violations are Israel’s continuous attack on Lebanon and drones flying into Iranian space, he said in a statement on a social media post.
Most markets across the Asia-Pacific region declined early on Thursday as tensions over US-Iran hostilities resurfaced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 1.28 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.85 per cent and 2.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.80 per cent.
Brent Crude’s April contract was trading 2.9 per cent higher at $97.50 per barrel. The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.66 per cent and 2.02 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, and Rajputana Stainless will remain in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings announcement today.
IPO Today
Om Power Transmission Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹150.06 crore. The IPO will close on April 13. The tentative listing date is April 17.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, a senior echnical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Titan Company, and APL Apollo Tubes today. Here's why.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last chance! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on April 10; do you own any?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Jash Engineering, Puretrop Fruits, and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are likely to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their corporate announcements such as dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue of equity shares. Read more.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Info Edge, ITC Hotels, Lupin, NHPC, KEC International
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Info Edge, ITC Hotels, Lupin, NHPC, KEC International shares will be in focuse on Thursday. Here's why.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,998
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,998, down 60 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,830; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets across the Asia-Pacific region declined early on Thursday as tensions over US-Iran hostilities resurfaced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 1.28 per cent down, respectively.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rises as traders monitor US-Iran hostilities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Brent crude prices rose on Thursday as the renewed hostilities between the US and Iran threatened the supply outlook.
Brent crude’s April expiry contract was quoting at $97.50 per barrel, up 2.9 per cent.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall on renewed US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were trading lower as geopolitical tensions renewed after Iran accused the US of violating a ceasefire. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.16 per cent down, each.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.85 per cent and 2.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.80 per cent.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets stock markets Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Brent crude US-Iran tensions IPOs Q4 Results
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:49 AM IST