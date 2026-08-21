Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty near 24,200; IT, oil & gas shares weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 21, 2026: The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly amid a pullback in the global equities rally as longe-dated US Treasury yields steadied. As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex rose 49.70 points or 0.06 per cent to 77,587.42 and the Nifty50 was up 17.75 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,249.60. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and the Nifty FMCG declined the most, while the Nifty Realty outperformed.

IPO Today

Augmont Enterprises ’ initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday. The company is aiming to raise ₹825 crore.

Tempsens Instruments (India)’s IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The book-build issue is worth ₹650 crore.