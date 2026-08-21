Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty near 24,200; IT, oil & gas shares weigh
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 21, 2026: The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly amid a pullback in the global equities rally as longe-dated US Treasury yields steadied. As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex rose 49.70 points or 0.06 per cent to 77,587.42 and the Nifty50 was up 17.75 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,249.60. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and the Nifty FMCG declined the most, while the Nifty Realty outperformed.
IPO Today
Augmont Enterprises’ initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday. The company is aiming to raise ₹825 crore.
Tempsens Instruments (India)’s IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The book-build issue is worth ₹650 crore.
Gaja Alternative Asset Management’s IPO will enter the final day of the offer. The company intends to raise ₹550 crore from the primary market.
In the SME segment, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution IPOs are also opening for subscription for the final day.
9:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
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9:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Lemon Tree Hotels shares rise 2% following opening of new branch
Stock Market LIVE: Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 2.35 per cent to ₹110.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company opened a new hotel in Bharuch in Gujarat with 85 rooms.
9:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs mixed
Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.46 per cent.
9:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Metal rises 0.9%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Metal gained 0.94 per cent to emerge as the top performer. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index cracked 0.87 per cent.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, BEL, Tata Steel top gainers
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Eternal, BEL, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers. TCS, IndiGo, HCL Tech, HUL and M&M were the laggards.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 24,220
Stock Market LIVE: The 50-share Nifty index slipped 10.95 points or 0.05 per cent to trade at 24,220.90.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex traded flat with negative bias at open. The index quoted 19.18 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 77,518.54.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,284 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled 52.20 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 24,284.05 in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 164 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex gained 164.46 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 77,702.18 in pre-open.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened at 95.64 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.71 a dollar.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets Q1 results US-Iran tensions Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:51 AM IST