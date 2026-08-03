Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; Most Asia mkts fall; Brent crude slips 5%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The Nifty50 may open on a positive note as US President Donald Trump's remarks sparked hopes for a peace deal with Iran
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump said the negotiations with Tehran will begin on Monday. The futures were quoted at 24,589, up 136 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the losses. The index was down over 4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 1.84 per cent lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 3.9 per cent.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.53 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1 per cent higher.
Oil prices fell as Trump said that a Hormuz deal is imminent. The August futures were quoted at $83.70, down 4.81 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 1.21 per cent higher, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, NOCIL, Sanathan Textiles, Stove Kraft,Thomas Cook (India)
IPO Today
Anawil Wire & Engineering initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹177.81 crore from the primary market.
G.V. Electricals and Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPOs will open for the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹42.25 crore and ₹39.04 crore.
MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy IPOs will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. The issues are worth ₹290.00 crore and ₹1,800.00 crore, respectively.
Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies IPOs will also enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. Listing Today Manipal Health Enterprises will debut on exchanges on Monday. The issue was subscribed 5.12 times on the final day of the IPO.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude slips 5% as Trump drops plan to attack Iran
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined 5 per cent in Monday’s session as US President Donald Trump dropped an earlier plan to attack Iran further.
Moreover, he said that negotiations will begin with Tehran from Monday and a Strait of Hormuz Deal is imminent. The August futures were quoted at $83.78, down 4.7 per cent. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise; Trump says talks with Tehran to begin on Monday
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced on Monday morning as US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Tehran will begin on Monday, which raised hopes for a probable end to hostilities in West Asia.
The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.50 per cent and 0.56 per cent higher, respectively.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 US-Iran tensions Brent crude Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 results IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST