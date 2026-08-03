Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; Most Asia mkts fall; Brent crude slips 5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 3, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump said the negotiations with Tehran will begin on Monday. The futures were quoted at 24,589, up 136 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the losses. The index was down over 4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 1.84 per cent lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 3.9 per cent.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.53 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1 per cent higher.

Oil prices fell as Trump said that a Hormuz deal is imminent. The August futures were quoted at $83.70, down 4.81 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 1.21 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, NOCIL, Sanathan Textiles, Stove Kraft,Thomas Cook (India)

IPO Today

Anawil Wire & Engineering initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹177.81 crore from the primary market.