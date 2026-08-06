Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi drops nearly 5%; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 6, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading slightly higher in early deals. The futures were quoted at 24,685, up 36 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading at 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at a record high, supported by strong quarterly performance and renewed optimism about artificial intelligence shares. The index rose 0.49 per cent to 54,349.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.17 per cent and 0.83 per cent down, respectively.

Oil prices declined on Thursday morning as traders believed that the US and Iran may clinch a deal soon, ending the hostilities in West Asia. The futures were quoted at $79.28 per barrel, down 0.21 per cent.

Gold rose to a seven-week high, as reported by Reuters on hopes for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were trading 1.2 per cent higher at $4,356.2.

The Silver futures were up 0.52 per cent at $62.61.

Q1 Results Today

Aegis Logistics, The Anup Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Star, Bosch Home Comfort India, Britannia Industries, Campus Activewear, Chemplast Sanmar, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Edelweiss Financial Services, EIH, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Finolex Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Firstsource Solutions, Goodluck India, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Hikal, IFB Industries, Igarashi Motors India, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Interarch Building Solutions, Le Travenues Technology, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JSW Holdings, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Lupin, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Microfin, NCC, Parag Milk Foods, PG Electroplast, Procter & Gamble Health, Premier Energies, Rain Industries, RateGain Travel Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Signatureglobal (India), S.J.S. Enterprises, Sonata Software, Sula Vineyards, Suprajit Engineering, Suven Life Sciences, TCI Express, Transrail Lighting, Trent, Varroc Engineering, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

IPO Today

LAPL Automotive initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹32.40 crore.

Ardee Industries IPO will enter the second day of the subscription. The company aims to raise ₹425.87 crore.

Aegeus Technologies IPO will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹23.71 crore.

IPO Listing Today