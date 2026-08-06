Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi drops nearly 5%; US-Iran talks in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a slightly positive open for the Nifty50. Most Asian markets declined
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading slightly higher in early deals. The futures were quoted at 24,685, up 36 points.
Most Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading at 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at a record high, supported by strong quarterly performance and renewed optimism about artificial intelligence shares. The index rose 0.49 per cent to 54,349.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.17 per cent and 0.83 per cent down, respectively.
Oil prices declined on Thursday morning as traders believed that the US and Iran may clinch a deal soon, ending the hostilities in West Asia. The futures were quoted at $79.28 per barrel, down 0.21 per cent.
Gold rose to a seven-week high, as reported by Reuters on hopes for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were trading 1.2 per cent higher at $4,356.2.
The Silver futures were up 0.52 per cent at $62.61.
Q1 Results Today
Aegis Logistics, The Anup Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Star, Bosch Home Comfort India, Britannia Industries, Campus Activewear, Chemplast Sanmar, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Edelweiss Financial Services, EIH, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Finolex Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Firstsource Solutions, Goodluck India, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Hikal, IFB Industries, Igarashi Motors India, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Interarch Building Solutions, Le Travenues Technology, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JSW Holdings, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Lupin, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Microfin, NCC, Parag Milk Foods, PG Electroplast, Procter & Gamble Health, Premier Energies, Rain Industries, RateGain Travel Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Signatureglobal (India), S.J.S. Enterprises, Sonata Software, Sula Vineyards, Suprajit Engineering, Suven Life Sciences, TCI Express, Transrail Lighting, Trent, Varroc Engineering, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
IPO Today
LAPL Automotive initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹32.40 crore.
Ardee Industries IPO will enter the second day of the subscription. The company aims to raise ₹425.87 crore.
Aegeus Technologies IPO will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹23.71 crore.
IPO Listing Today
On Thursday, MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy will be listed on the exchanges.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: LIC, Trent, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, PB Fintech shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, and PB Fintech shares are in focus in Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,722
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,722, up 76 points.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US & Iran may strike a Hormuz deal, but will the differences vanish?
Stock Market LIVE: Iran is in the final stage of signing a deal with Oman, which will open the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also said that Washington is looking forward to strike a deal with Tehran soon. However, any agreement will be contingent upon US securing the control over the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia shares decline as optimism around tech shares fade
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday morning as optimism around technology shares faded. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading at 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in early deals on Thursday as traders hoped that the US and Iran may reach a deal soon, leading to reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.18 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets US markets Asia Markets Q1 results US-Iran tensions Nifty 50 Brent crude
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:58 AM IST