Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,550, bank stocks weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Aug 11, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as hopes for a deal between the US and Iran dimmed.

Asian markets were trading higher as investors assessed the situation in West Asia and overnight developments on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.11 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.

Oil prices were trading higher amid concerns about the future supply outlook. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983 amid signs of impasse between the US and Iran.

The August futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher at $87.80 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 1.51 per cent and 2.02 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Arkade Developers, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Borana Weaves, AvenuesAI, Confidence Petroleum India, DAM Capital Advisors, Delta Corp, EPL, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Energy, Harsha Engineers International, Hind Rectifiers, IFCI, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, JNK India, JSW Dulux, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Repco Home Finance, RHI Magnesita India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandhar Technologies, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Senco Gold, Siemens, SKF India, Skipper, S.P. Apparels, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Surya Roshni, TARC, TCPL Packaging, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Unichem Laboratories, Venky's (India), Viyash Scientific, Zydus Lifesciences.

IPO Today

Milky Mist Dairy Food initial public offer (IPO) is opening for subscription on Tuesday. The book-build issue is worth ₹1,553 crore.

Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics initial IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. The companies are aiming to raise ₹3,066.89 crore and ₹939.70 crore, respectively.

LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will open for subscription for the final day. The issues are worth ₹251.88 crore and ₹2,480 crore.

Optimystix Entertainment IPO is entering the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹108.50 crore from the primary market.