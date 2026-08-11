Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,550, bank stocks weigh
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.32 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Aug 11, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as hopes for a deal between the US and Iran dimmed.
Asian markets were trading higher as investors assessed the situation in West Asia and overnight developments on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.11 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.
Oil prices were trading higher amid concerns about the future supply outlook. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983 amid signs of impasse between the US and Iran.
The August futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher at $87.80 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 1.51 per cent and 2.02 per cent higher, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Arkade Developers, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Borana Weaves, AvenuesAI, Confidence Petroleum India, DAM Capital Advisors, Delta Corp, EPL, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Energy, Harsha Engineers International, Hind Rectifiers, IFCI, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, JNK India, JSW Dulux, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Repco Home Finance, RHI Magnesita India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandhar Technologies, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Senco Gold, Siemens, SKF India, Skipper, S.P. Apparels, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Surya Roshni, TARC, TCPL Packaging, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Unichem Laboratories, Venky's (India), Viyash Scientific, Zydus Lifesciences.
IPO Today
Milky Mist Dairy Food initial public offer (IPO) is opening for subscription on Tuesday. The book-build issue is worth ₹1,553 crore.
Similarly, Sham Foam and Fascinate Textiles IPOs are opening for subscription on Tuesday.
Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics initial IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. The companies are aiming to raise ₹3,066.89 crore and ₹939.70 crore, respectively.
LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will open for subscription for the final day. The issues are worth ₹251.88 crore and ₹2,480 crore.
Optimystix Entertainment IPO is entering the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹108.50 crore from the primary market.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,575 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 24,575 in pre-open, down 8.70 points, or 0.04 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 32 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index slipped 32 points, or 0.04 per cent to settle at 78,509 in pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 10 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.40, compared to Monday's close of 95.30 a dollar.
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices advance
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices were trading higher amid concerns about the future supply outlook. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983 amid signs of impasse between the US and Iran. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global on analyst's radar
Stock Market LIVE: Geojit Investment recommended Avalon Technologies and Healthcare Global Enterprises shares for buyin in Tuesday's session. Find out why.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Zen Technologies, BSE, Wipro India, Adani Group stocks are in focus for Tuesday's session. Here's why.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,603
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,604, down 57 points.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Trump places counter demand in negotiation; hopes for Hormuz deal fades
Stock Market LIVE: US President Donald Trump responded to Iran's deal proposition with demand for compensation for the lives lost and damages occurred in war, attacks, and protests. This raised concern about a possible breakthrough in the negotiation. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading higher as investors assessed the situation in West Asia and overnight developments on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 per cent.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed on signs of impasse between US & Iran
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as the Hormuz deal between the US and Iran looks unlikely in near future. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.09 per cent and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.07 per cent lower.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.11 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.
Topics : Markets News MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock market trading IPOs SME IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 7:49 AM IST