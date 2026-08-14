Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Honasa Consumer shares hit 52-wk high post Q1 result

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 14, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices steadied following US's threat of indefinite naval blockade. As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 fell 52.35 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,343.50 and the Sensex was down 243.62 points or 0.31 per cent at 77,836.34. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, and Hindalco Industries were the top losers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the SmallCap were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.01 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal underperformed while the Nifty Consumer Durables outperformed.

Q1 Results Today

3M India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Belrise Industries, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Valor Estate, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, Genesys International Corporation, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jupiter Wagons, Lux Industries, Max Estates, MM Forgings, Natco Pharma, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Orchid Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Patanjali Foods, PTC Industries, Puravankara, Reliance Infrastructure, Rubicon Research, Saatvik Green Energy, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shreeji Shipping Global, Tube Investments of India, Uflex, Voltas, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

IPO Today

In the SME IPO segment, three initial public offers are opening for subscription on Friday. These are Technocrats Plasma Systems, ENS Enterprises, and Skytech Infinite Platform IPOs.

Credent Connect IPO will open for subscription for the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.90 crore.

Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket IPO will enter the final day of subscription. Q&T Foods and Pramodini Medicare IPOs will also open for subscription for the final day.

IPO Listing Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Technocraft Ventures was hinting at a 19.81 per cent listing gain, and LEAP India’s GMP was indicating a listing gain of 8.18 per cent.