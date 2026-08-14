Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Honasa Consumer shares hit 52-wk high post Q1 result
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.09 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 14, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices steadied following US's threat of indefinite naval blockade. As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 fell 52.35 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,343.50 and the Sensex was down 243.62 points or 0.31 per cent at 77,836.34. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, and Hindalco Industries were the top losers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the SmallCap were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.01 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal underperformed while the Nifty Consumer Durables outperformed.
Q1 Results Today
3M India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Belrise Industries, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Valor Estate, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, Genesys International Corporation, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jupiter Wagons, Lux Industries, Max Estates, MM Forgings, Natco Pharma, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Orchid Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Patanjali Foods, PTC Industries, Puravankara, Reliance Infrastructure, Rubicon Research, Saatvik Green Energy, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shreeji Shipping Global, Tube Investments of India, Uflex, Voltas, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.
IPO Today
In the SME IPO segment, three initial public offers are opening for subscription on Friday. These are Technocrats Plasma Systems, ENS Enterprises, and Skytech Infinite Platform IPOs.
Credent Connect IPO will open for subscription for the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.90 crore.
Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket IPO will enter the final day of subscription. Q&T Foods and Pramodini Medicare IPOs will also open for subscription for the final day.
IPO Listing Today
On Friday, Technocraft Ventures and LEAP India will debut on the exchanges.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Technocraft Ventures was hinting at a 19.81 per cent listing gain, and LEAP India’s GMP was indicating a listing gain of 8.18 per cent.
10:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Tata Group shares extend losses to third session post Chandra's exit
Stock Market LIVE: Most shares of Tata Group companies extended losses to the third session after Chairman N Chandrasekaran's exit announced this week. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is the top loser among other companies. Read more.
10:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Praj Industries share price jumps 8% after Q1 net profit doubles
Stock Market LIVE: Praj Industries share price jumped 11.37 per cent to ₹347.7 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company's consolidated net profit was at ₹11.6 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) compared to ₹5.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
10:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Microcap index hits 52-week peak
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty Microcap index scaled fresh 52-week peak of 26,227.45. Manorama Industries and Balu Forge Industries were the top gainers in the index.
Nifty Microcap Heatmap
Nifty Microcap Heatmap
10:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Welspun Living shares jump 11% as Q1 net profit rises 83% Y-o-Y
Stock Market LIVE: Welspun Living share price jumped 11.37 per cent to 52-week high of ₹178 per share after the company's first-quarter net profit increased 83.6 per cent on year to ₹161 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) from ₹88 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
10:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 fell 52.35 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,343.50 and the Sensex was down 243.62 points or 0.31 per cent at 77,836.34.
9:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Axiscades Tech shares drop over 7% after reporting net loss
Stock Market LIVE: Axiscades Technologies share price dropped 7.41 per cent to the day’s low of ₹1,416 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company reported a net loss of ₹15 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27).
9:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Honasa Consumer share price hits 52-week high post Q1 result
Stock Market LIVE: Honasa Consumer share price increased 4.62 per cent to the 52-week high of ₹501.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The scrip witnessed demand after the company reported that the consolidated net profit was ₹90.3 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27) versus ₹41.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
9:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most sectors in the red
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring realty and media, all sectors traded in the red in early deals. Nifty Metal slumped 1.2 per cent and Nifty Auto lost 0.57 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid & smallcap decline marginally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices shed 0.16 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively in opening trade.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets IPOs SME IPO Q1 results US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 7:57 AM IST