Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Nifty near 24,100; SMIDs decline

Stock Market LIVE: Prism Johnson share price jumped 10.8 per cent in Wednesday’s session after the company emerged as the successful bidder in a tender by Eastern Coalfields. As part of the order, Prism Johnson will supply 24,000 million ton coal by Eastern Coalfields, the company said in the exchange filing.

The scrip opened at ₹104.99 and rose to touch an intraday high of ₹16.28 per share on the National Stock Exchange.