Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Nifty near 24,100; SMIDs decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined amid losses in global equities due to higher bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty. As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex was down 184.30 points or 0.24 per cent at 77,051.16-184.30 -0.24% and the Nifty50 fell 55.65 points or 0.23 per cent to 24,099.25. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, and the Nifty Pharma outperformed, while the Nifty Metal declined the most.
10:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex was down 184.30 points or 0.24 per cent at 77,051.16-184.30 -0.24% and the Nifty50 fell 55.65 points or 0.23 per cent to 24,099.25.
9:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Prism John share price jumps 11% after winning ₹70.49-crore order
Stock Market LIVE: Prism Johnson share price jumped 10.8 per cent in Wednesday’s session after the company emerged as the successful bidder in a tender by Eastern Coalfields. As part of the order, Prism Johnson will supply 24,000 million ton coal by Eastern Coalfields, the company said in the exchange filing.
The scrip opened at ₹104.99 and rose to touch an intraday high of ₹16.28 per share on the National Stock Exchange.
9:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Aster DM Quality drops over 6% post multiple block deals
Stock Market LIVE: Aster DM Quality Care share price dropped 6.3 per cent to ₹766.10 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following multiple block deals.
Aster DM Quality Care’s 65.56 million shares or 13.93 per cent equity changed hands in multiple block deals at the price range of ₹766.1–780 per share, according to data on Bloomberg.
As per reports, Centella Mauritius offered to sell stakes in the company to Citi for trade on Wednesday.
9:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT top sectoral gainer; metals lag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT index was the top sectoral gainer today with over 1 per cent rise. On the other hand, Nifty Metal declined the most, down 0.65 per cent.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs shed over 0.10%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 index shed 0.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.12 per cent today in opening session.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks lead Sensex gainers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks traded lower in early morning session. IT stocks emerged as top gainers while Bajaj twins were the laggards.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty trades near 24,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index traded 50 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 24,2014.95 in opening trade today.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 100 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex traded 102 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 77,133 in opening deals.
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty unchanged at 24,145 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index was down 2 points at 24,145.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets IPOs SME IPOs stock markets IT stocks US-Iran tensions Brent crude IPO listing time
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 7:59 AM IST