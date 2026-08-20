Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty above 24,200; Asia markets rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced. Asian markets were trading higher
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 20, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced as Asian equities advanced and global bond yields fell.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced as bond yields declined after the US announced plans to buy back longer-dated Treasury notes to bring down borrowing costs. South Korea’s Kospi rose 6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.22 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.16 per cent.
Brent crude extended gains to the fifth day as tensions rose after US President Donald Trump said that there would be an unprecedented economic warfare operation against Iran. His statement came after he blamed Iran for failing to reach a deal with Washington, Bloomberg reported.
Brent crude’s October futures were quoted at $92.08 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.53 per cent.
Gold futures erased gains after touching the highest level since June; meanwhile, silver futures advanced.
IPO Today
Tempsens Instruments (India)’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. The book-build issue is worth ₹650 crore.
Gaja Alternative Asset Management’s IPO will enter the second day of the offer. The company intends to raise ₹550 crore from the primary market.
In the SME segment, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution IPOs are also opening for subscription for the second day.
Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures IPO are opening for subscription for the final day.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty settles at 24,225 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The 50-share NSE Nifty added 147 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 24,225 in pre-open.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 558 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark equity index Sensex jumped 558 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 77,468 in the pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 21 paise stronger at 95.55 against the US dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.76 a dollar.
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE: BEML, Nippon Life India, HUL on analyst's order
Stock Market LIVE: Religare Broking's Research Senior Vice President Ajit Mishra recommended BEML, Nippon Life India, and Hindustan Unilever as trade ideas for Thursday's session. Check their rating and target prices here.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty makes history after CAS comes to existence
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 made a history as the benchmark index failed to cross previous day's high for 12 straight session after the closing auction session (CAS) was introduced, according to analysts. Here's why.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Hyundai Motor, BSE, IDFC First Bank, SpiceJet shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Hyundai Motor India, BSE, IDFC First Bank, SpiceJet shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,234
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,234, up 116 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises for the fifth day on US-Iran deal impasse
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended gains to the fifth day as tensions rose after US President Donald Trump said that there would be an unprecedented economic warfare operation against Iran. His statement came after he blamed Iran for failing to reach a deal with Washington, Bloomberg reported.
Brent crude’s October futures were quoted at $92.08 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.53 per cent.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets advanced as bond yields declined after the US announced plans to buy back longer-dated Treasury notes to bring down borrowing costs. South Korea’s Kospi rose 6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asian trade hours, tracking softer US dollar and decline in bond yields. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.04 per cent and 0.15 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.22 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.16 per cent.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets IPOs SME IPOs Brent crude
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 7:52 AM IST