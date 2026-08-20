Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty above 24,200; Asia markets rise

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 20, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced as Asian equities advanced and global bond yields fell.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced as bond yields declined after the US announced plans to buy back longer-dated Treasury notes to bring down borrowing costs. South Korea’s Kospi rose 6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.22 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.16 per cent.

Brent crude extended gains to the fifth day as tensions rose after US President Donald Trump said that there would be an unprecedented economic warfare operation against Iran. His statement came after he blamed Iran for failing to reach a deal with Washington, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude’s October futures were quoted at $92.08 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.53 per cent.

Gold futures erased gains after touching the highest level since June; meanwhile, silver futures advanced.

IPO Today

Tempsens Instruments (India)’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. The book-build issue is worth ₹650 crore.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management’s IPO will enter the second day of the offer. The company intends to raise ₹550 crore from the primary market.

In the SME segment, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution IPOs are also opening for subscription for the second day.

Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures IPO are opening for subscription for the final day.