Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent declines for fifth day

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,345.50, down 84 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets reversed early gains to trade on a mixed note. Earlier, markets gained on optimism following Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.13 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.37 per cent.

Overnight, the US share indices declined on concern about the possibility of a rate hike this calendar year after a US inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.

Oil prices declined for the fifth day as traders remained optimistic about Iran and Oman reaching a framework to functionalise the Strait of Hormuz.

The September futures were quoted at $86.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.17 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.88 per cent and 2.2 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

The IPO of Annu Projects will enter the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹175.06 crore.