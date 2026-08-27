Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent declines for fifth day
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50's performance, was trading lower. Asian markets reversed early gains to trade mixed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,345.50, down 84 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets reversed early gains to trade on a mixed note. Earlier, markets gained on optimism following Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.13 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.37 per cent.
Overnight, the US share indices declined on concern about the possibility of a rate hike this calendar year after a US inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.
Oil prices declined for the fifth day as traders remained optimistic about Iran and Oman reaching a framework to functionalise the Strait of Hormuz.
The September futures were quoted at $86.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.17 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.88 per cent and 2.2 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Lumino Industries and Kwick Forensic Solutions’ initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Thursday.
The IPO of Annu Projects will enter the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹175.06 crore.
The Sumax Engineering’s ₹53.40-crore IPO will also open for subscription for the final day.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices fall for fifth day
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices declined for the fifth day as traders remained optimistic about Iran and Oman reaching a framework to functionalise the Strait of Hormuz.
The September futures were quoted at $86.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.17 per cent
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets reversed early gains to trade on a mixed note. Earlier, markets gained on optimism following Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.13 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.37 per cent.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise following Nvidia Corp's bullish earning outlook
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced as investors cheered Nvidia Corp's bullish earning outlook. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures rose 0.47 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the US share indices declined on concern about the possibility of a rate hike this calendar year after a US inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPO US-Iran tensions Brent crude oil
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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 7:59 AM IST