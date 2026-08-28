Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts at pre-open; Nifty near 24,200; Asia markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders await the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The futures were quoted at 24,258.50, down 24 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as the initial euphoria post Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook faded, while Marvell Technology Inc’s shares declined 7 per cent following earnings report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.82 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.14 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.2 per cent and 0.72 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.57 per cent higher.
Oil prices declined on Friday morning despite the simmering US-Iran tension. The September futures were trading 0.35 per cent down at $88.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.75 per cent and 1.21 per cent down as traders look forward to the Jackson Hole event.
IPO Today
Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solutions’ initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Friday.
Similarly, in the SME segment, Complete Sports and Management and Paluck Technologies IPOs will also open for subscription on Friday.
Lumino Industries and Kwick Forensic Solutions IPOs are entering the second day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Tempsens Instruments (India) will debut on the exchanges on Friday. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) was quoted at ₹330, indicating a listing price of ₹630, a premium of 110 per cent above the issue price of ₹300.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 197 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index gained 197 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 77,130 in pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar before US Fed's Warsh's speech
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 2 paise higher against the US dollar at 95.53 on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 95.55 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US holding talks with Venezuela for control of major stake in oil fields
Stock Market LIVE: The Trump administration of the US is in talks with Venezuela to take large stake in oil fields, which may extend Washington's impact on post-Maduro government and nation's vast energy reserve. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors PV shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Wipro India, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Acme Solar Holdings shares are in focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,256
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,255.5, down 27 points.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices trade lower despite simmering US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices declined on Friday morning despite the simmering US-Iran tension. The September futures were trading 0.35 per cent down at $88.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as the initial euphoria post Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook faded, while Marvell Technology Inc’s shares declined 7 per cent following earnings report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.82 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.14 per cent.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures rose as traders looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.19 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.2 per cent and 0.72 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.57 per cent higher.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex Market news Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets US stock markets IPOs SME IPOs Nifty 50
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:54 AM IST