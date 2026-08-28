Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts at pre-open; Nifty near 24,200; Asia markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Aug 28, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders await the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The futures were quoted at 24,258.50, down 24 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as the initial euphoria post Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook faded, while Marvell Technology Inc’s shares declined 7 per cent following earnings report . Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.82 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.14 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.2 per cent and 0.72 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.57 per cent higher.

Oil prices declined on Friday morning despite the simmering US-Iran tension. The September futures were trading 0.35 per cent down at $88.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.75 per cent and 1.21 per cent down as traders look forward to the Jackson Hole event.

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Similarly, in the SME segment, Complete Sports and Management and Paluck Technologies IPOs will also open for subscription on Friday.

Lumino Industries and Kwick Forensic Solutions IPOs are entering the second day of subscription.

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