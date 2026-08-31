Stock Market LIVE: Sun Pharma, IndiGo drive 300-pt decline in Sensex; HDFC Bank shares rise 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.66 per cent and 0.83 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 31, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as rising oil prices and concern about a rate hike in the US dented risk sentiment.
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 276.58 points or 0.36 per cent to 76,987.93 and the Nifty50 was down 117.60 points or 0.49 per cent at 24,058.05. Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Adani Enterprises were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.53 per cent and 0.73 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal, the Nifty IT, the Nifty Cement, and the Nifty Media underperformed, while the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank outperformed.
9:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private bank index only sectoral gainer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Private Bank index was the only sectoral gainer in the early deals. Nifty Metals, IT, PSU bank indices lost over 1 per cent each.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs underperform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.65 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index lost 0.78 per cent, underperforming the benchmark Nifty.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks in red; HDFC Bank leads
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Only four of 30 Sensex stocks traded in the green in Monday's opening session, with HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainer.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 24,050 in opening deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index traded 115 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 24,060.45 in the opening session today.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 300 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened almost 330 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 76,926.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 24,100 in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index was trading 58 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 24,117 in the pre-open trade.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 130 points in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE barometer Sensex was down 133 points in the pre-open trade at 77,130.73.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens lower against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 10 paise lower against the US dollar at 95.49, compared to Friday's close of 95.39 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty index traded sideways and settled with marginal gains. Technically, the Nifty index is hovering in a narrow range (24,025–24,380 spot zone) for the past 10 trading sessions. A break on either side of this range is essential for the next short-term directional move in that direction. A cross and sustenance above the 24,380–24,400 spot zone could lead the index towards 24,700–24,800 spot levels in the near term; conversely, sustained trading below 24000 spot could drag the index towards 23,800, followed by 23,600 spot levels.
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, research, Globe Capital Market
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets global stock market US stock market Nifty 50 IPOs
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 7:51 AM IST