Stock Market LIVE: Sun Pharma, IndiGo drive 300-pt decline in Sensex; HDFC Bank shares rise 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 31, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as rising oil prices and concern about a rate hike in the US dented risk sentiment.

As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 276.58 points or 0.36 per cent to 76,987.93 and the Nifty50 was down 117.60 points or 0.49 per cent at 24,058.05. Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Adani Enterprises were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.53 per cent and 0.73 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal, the Nifty IT, the Nifty Cement, and the Nifty Media underperformed, while the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank outperformed.