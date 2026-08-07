Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 456 pts, Nifty at 24,571 as West Asia tension weighs

Stock Market Highlights on Friday, Aug 7, 2026: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined on Friday, dragged down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 455.59 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 78,499.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 24,570.65. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Trent were the top losers in the Nifty50 index,, while Hindalco, Grasim, TCS, M&M, and SBI were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Financial Services and the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty Auto and the Nifty IT rose the most.