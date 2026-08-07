Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 456 pts, Nifty at 24,571 as West Asia tension weighs
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Highlights on Friday, Aug 7, 2026: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined on Friday, dragged down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 455.59 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 78,499.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 24,570.65. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Trent were the top losers in the Nifty50 index,, while Hindalco, Grasim, TCS, M&M, and SBI were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Financial Services and the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty Auto and the Nifty IT rose the most.
3:50 PM
View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Earnings from several industry bellwethers have been in line'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market sentiment remains measured as the absence of a definitive geopolitical resolution in the Middle East continues to keep crude oil prices volatile. Meanwhile, gold has strengthened on renewed safe-haven demand and a softer US dollar, with investors closely tracking the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further clarity on the Fed's policy trajectory. Domestically, earnings from several industry bellwethers have been in line with or ahead of expectations, providing a constructive backdrop for sector-specific optimism and investment opportunities. Notably, SBI's strong performance, underpinned by healthy credit growth, improving asset quality and resilient margins, has reinforced confidence in the banking and PSU banking segments, offering an important pillar of support to the broader market outlook
View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments
3:48 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: '24,750-24,780 zone will remain a crucial hurdle for the Nifty'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Going forward, the 24,750-24,780 zone will remain a crucial hurdle for the Nifty. A sustained breakout above 24,780 could pave the way for a further upmove towards 24,900, followed by the 25,050 level. On the downside, the 24,500-24,480 zone is expected to provide immediate support.
View by: Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
View by: Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
3:40 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices end mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices on the NSE settled mixed on Friday, with Nity Auto and IT as top gainers
3:37 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs end mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.22 per cent higher and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled 0.05 per cent lower
3:35 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close.
3:35 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles at 24,570.65
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,570.65, lower by 65.35 points or 0.27 per cent
3:34 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex fell 456 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex fell 455.55 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 78,499.17.
3:19 PM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline as closing auction session begins
Stock Market LIVE: In the closing auction session (CAS), the Sensex fell 464 points or 0.59 per cent to 78,491.26 and the Nifty50 was down 79 points or 0.32 per cent at 24,557.00.
3:10 PM
Stock Market LIVE: Hindalco Industries' Q1 net profit surges over 75% Y-o-Y
Stock Market LIVE: Hindalco Industries reported that their consolidated net profit surged 75.15 per cent on year to ₹7,013 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) from ₹4,004 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
3:00 PM
Stock Market LIVE: 3 PM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 3:00 PM, the Nifty50 was down 94.10 points or 0.38 per cent at 24,541.90 and the Sensex fell 520 points or 0.66 per cent to 78,434.89.
Topics : Markets Asia Markets US markets Brent oil US-Iran tensions Q1 results SME IPOs IPOs stock market trading stock markets Global stock markets MARKET WRAP
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 8:01 AM IST