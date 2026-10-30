Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets tumble on tech shares selloff
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading lower in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index amid a decline in global technology shares following disappointing earnings reports from Wall Street giants. The futures were quoted at 22,988, down 60 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street after Alphabet Inc and Intel reported lower-than-expected earnings. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.92 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.38 per cent down.
Brent crude prices gained over 2 per cent in the Asia session on the prospect of further military action from the US against Iran. The December futures were quoted at 113.28, up 2.24 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 1.5 per cent lower, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Aditya Birla Capital, Affle 3i, Ajanta Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Delhivery, Dixon Technologies, GAIL, GMDC, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Oil, LIC Housing Finance, Max Healthcare, NTPC Green, PB Fintech, Reliance Industries, SJVN, Sun Pharma, Varun Beverages, Zee Entertainment will release their Q2FY27 results.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Johnsoncab Electricals, HGS (India), Vectras Enprocon, and Maxwell Engineering Solutions will open for subscription on Friday.
M.K.Sons Fine Jewels and Ajwa Projects IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Jio Platforms, BoB, Equitas SFB, Trent, Coal India in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Industries (RIL), Jio Platforms, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Trent, and Coal India shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,997
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,997, down 53 points.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises over 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices gained over 2 per cent in the Asia session on the prospect of further military action from the US against Iran. The December futures were quoted at 113.28, up 2.24 per cent.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline on tech selloff and worries over Binance's security breach
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street after Alphabet Inc and Intel reported lower-than-expected earnings from several US techology firms. Further, a security breach on Binance, triggered freeze of $3 billion worth of crypto assets, weighing on sentiment further.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.20 per cent and 5.21 per cent, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.20 per cent and 5.21 per cent, respectively.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Bitcoin hits 2-mo low after Binance freezes $3-bln asset post security breach
Stock Market LIVE: Bitcoin fell 2 per cent to a two-month low of $77,646 in the Asia session on Friday, according to Reuters. The decline came after Binance froze $3-billion crypto assets after a security breach.
The world’s largest crypto exchange is investigating the security breach, while the officials assured that user funds were safe.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq 100 futures tumble over 2% on tech stock selloff
Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq-100 index-linked futures tumbled over 2 per cent in the Asian trading session following dismal earnings from several mega technology companies. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures also declined.
The Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures fell 2.33 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.29 per cent.
7:42 AM
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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 7:53 AM IST